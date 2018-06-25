WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: June 25, 2018

Meanwhile more prime superstars will like to enter the contender’s fray for the Universal Championship. Also, the former WWE Raw Women’s Champion will return to the show hosted by the Valley View Casino Center in San Diego, California.

The live telecast of the show in India is available via Sony Ten 1 Network on Tuesday (June 26) from 5.30 AM onwards, while later in the day the repeat will be aired at 12 PM, 4 PM and 9 PM via the same network.

Seth Rollins lost his Intercontinental Championship last week in an impromptu title match to Dolph Ziggler. Rollins did have a obligaatory rematch clause in his contract which he is set to invoke on tonight's WWE Raw. These two will go into war once again. Chances are high that Ziggler will retain the title for now with the help of his accomplice, Drew McIntyre. Seth Rollins, on the other hand, is set to move on to the main event picture in the following weeks.

Alexa Bliss might have made history by cashing in the MITB briefcase successfully. But the bad day will not be over for her anytime soon. Last week Ronda Rousey power-bombed her through a table. This week, Nia Jax will return to seek revenge on her as per updates from WWE.com,

“Nia Jax, meanwhile, is recovering from Little Miss Bliss’ briefcase-assisted onslaught in preparation for her rematch against her former best friend at WWE Extreme Rules. Will The Irresistible Force knock The Goddess off her pedestal before that showdown?”

WWE will also set up another women’s division match at the Extreme Rules PPV event. Sasha Banks and Bayley had a fallout on last week’s WWE Raw. They had a brawl at the backstage area after failing against the Riott Squad, again. The bad blood between these two is likely to grow even bigger to set up a singles contest at the upcoming PPV event.

We have only two men in the number one contender’s Extreme Rules match. Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley have entered the multi-superstar match. It is likely that we will get to know at least two more names for this upcoming contest. Constable Corbin and Kevin Owens are the front-runners in this list after picking up a huge win against Balor and Strowman in a tag team match.