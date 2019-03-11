WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: March 11, 2019

Triple H and Batista to come face-to-face

Two weeks after Batista made a shocking return to attack WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair to get Triple H's attention, the WWE COO The Game is set to come face-to-face with The Animal tonight. So, will The King of Kings get his hands on his former ally? And will Flair be added into the mix if their Wrestlemania showdown is finalized tonight? Find out on Raw.

What next after Becky was added to Raw Women’s Title Match at Wrestlemania?

For months, the speculation on the participants of the Raw Women's Championship match at Wrestlemania has created non-stop chaos on Raw. Last night at WWE Fastlane, Ronda Rousey interfered in Becky Lynch's match against Charlotte Flair to ensure title match at Wrestlemania is a triple threat affair. So, tonight we could see the chaos reach extreme point between the three Superstars en route to The Showcase of The Immortals.

Who will stop Nia Jax & Tamina?

Last night on Fastlane, a very impressive Raw Women's Tag Team Championship defense by Sasha Banks & Bayley was overshadowed by a post-match slaughter at the hands of Nia Jax & Tamina.

To make matters worse, the destructive pair also took out WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and her former partner Natalya. So, what next for the tag team champions and their challengers?

Will the champions look for retribution or move on to their next big challenge? Will Phoenix and Natayla be back for more? Can anyone stop the scourge of Nia & Tamina on The Road to Wrestlemania? Find out tonight on Raw.

What next for the Shield after final ride?

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose joined forces for one last time in Fastlane, where The Shield were victorious over Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley. So, what next for one of WWE's best factions?

How will Rollins prepare for his Wrestlemania clash against Universal Champion Brock Lesnar? After Reigns made his triumphant return from his battle with leukemia, who will he hope to face on The Grandest Stage of Them All? What's next for Ambrose after the historic win by The Hounds of Justice?

Meanwhile, where do Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin go from here? McIntyre was slated for big things, but has still been used in tag teams. Will he get his main event push tonight? Or will Corbin and McIntyre continue working as a team? Find out about their future tonight on Raw.

IC title match between Finn Balor and Lashley

The pair have been involved in a short feud since Elimination Chamber and Balor claimed the title from Lashley after demanding a shot at the title in a handicap match.

Last week on Raw, McIntyre, Lashley & Corbin overcame the team of Intercontinental Champion Balor, Braun Strowman & Kurt Angle in a frenetic Six-Man Tag Team Match.

Lashley will be coming into the fight on the back of the beating from the Shield, while Balor is fresh as he was not involved in Fastlane. Who will walk out of Raw with the mid-card title on the Road to Wrestlemania? Will we see the rumoured multi-men title match become a reality with outside interference? Find out tonight on Raw.

What next for the Tag Team champions?

Despite fighting against the odds in a triple threat match, The Revival successfully defended their titles at Fastlane. They overcame the team of Bobby Roode & Chad Gable and the team of Aleister Black & Ricochet. But, the champions received a beatdown from the NXT imports Balck and Ricochet after the match. So, was the sign of future matchup between the two teams or will we see more teams coming after the tag team golds as Raw doesn't have a shortage for tag team challengers. There is also talk of a scary team making their return to challenge for gold. Whatever is in store for the Red brand's titles will be known tonight or next week on Raw.

Will Strowman fight at Wrestlemania?

Braun Strowman is currently without an opponent or isn't involved in any storyline that could land him a Wrestlemania matchup. But, the Monster Among Men has been indirectly feuding with the likes of Corbin, McIntyre and Lashley alongside his allies Finn Balor and Kurt Angle. So, will he be asked to take the same route to book a match at the grandest stage of them all or will he receive a challenge to match his size? Find out tonight on Raw.

What about Elias?

For weeks now, Elias has played a jobber's role in the Red brand despite being slated to be a main eventer by some top men in the WWE. Since, Royal Rumble he took a heel turn by attacks on Hall of Famers and few rookie stars. And last night, he was blindsided by Randy Orton, who was later attacked by AJ Styles. Orton and Styles are from Smackdown, but there is every chance Elias could add himself in the fray for a triple threat or multi-man match at Wrestlemania via this storyline. Either way he is expected to be involved at Wrestlemania via a fight or his usual promo segment.

Rest of the roster

Apart from the aforementioned names we could see the likes of Kurt Angle, Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, Apollo Crews, Dolph Ziggler, Jinder Mahal, McMahon family, Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Riott Squad, Alicia Fox, Titus O'Neil and the usual names of the Red brand being involved in some capacity. While, there could be some surprises waiting for us when Raw airs live tonight.