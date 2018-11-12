WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: November 12, 2018

Stephanie addresses Shane-O-Mac's WC win

Shane McMahon's decision to replace the injured Miz in the WWE World Cup Finals arguably put Raw's Dolph Ziggler at a disadvantage. So, Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon will make her return to the show to deal with her brother's actions.

When Raw and Smackdown go head-to-head for brand supremacy at Survivor Series this Sunday (November 18) it will be a different level of rivalry between brand. But, Stephanie will look to make this a sibling rivalry and gain advantage over her brother after Team Red lost the World Cup.

After The Miz injured his ankle, Shane-O-Mac stepped in to face Raw's Dolph Ziggler and scored the win and took the title of Best in the World from Team Red.

This has been the talk in the WWE Universe for the last two weeks. We have heard about from most barring the Raw Commissioner, who is expected to address the WWE World Cup controversy tonight. Who will gain upper hand? Find out tonight.

The Universal Championship returns

Brock Lesnar defeated Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel to capture the vacant Universal Championship, and he now is all set to fight WWE Champion AJ Styles in a Champion vs. Champion Match at Survivor Series.

The Beast Incarnate defeated The Phenomenal One when they squared off at last year's Survivor Series, but it was no easy task. Before that anticipated rematch, AJ Styles has had his say about the match and tonight we will hear from Brock Lesnar.

Alexa Bliss to reveal Survivor Series squad

Like we mentioned earlier, Alexa Bliss was named team Red's captain for the women's team and she seems to be enjoying her non-fighting managerial role. With just six days left for the PPV, we expect her to reveal her team on Raw tonight.

The question remains if she could put differences aside and select her foes Bayley, Sasha Banks and Natalya. The weekend's PPV is all about Raw vs Smackdown, so we believe she will make clever choices with the likes of Nia Jax, Mickie James, Alicia Fox and The Riott Squad all available.

Little Miss Bliss might want to see all the stars involved in action to decide whom she picks. With the Riott Squad's match against Bayley, Banks and Natalya ending in no contest last week, the six woman could be set for another rematch. Plus, don't forget Nia Jax and her new friend Tamina Snuka, who also are strong candidates, if Raw want to go for the win.

Will Braun Strowman get his hands on Corbin?

Baron Corbin played a huge role in keeping Braun Strowman away from the Universal Championship earlier this month, and The Monster Among Men will never forget that.

The Acting Raw General Manager evaded an angry Strowman this past week and went so far as to barricade himself in a storage room along with a small army to protect him from the Monster.

With Stephanie McMahon set to be in the house and Kurt Angle back from vacation, it will be interesting to see how Corbin hides from Strowman and performs his tasks as the GM.

The Raw Men's Survivor Series Team

Last week, Drew McIntyre ruined Kurt Angle's dreams of leading the Raw Men's Survivor Series team by using the Olympic Champion's signature and fininshing moves. So, Acting Raw General Manager Corbin retained his captainship, and named McIntyre, Dolph Ziggler and Braun Strowman as the only members of Team Red.

The other two members will be announced tonight for the fight against the stacked Smackdown team of Daniel Bryan, The Miz, Shane McMahon, Samoa Joe and Rey Mysterio. And Raw has a lot of options to choose from to build a strong team.

Tag Team action

The newly crowned champions, AOP will be busy preparing for their champion vs champion match against Smackdown Tag champions The Bar. So, the title will be up for grabs only in an event after this weekend's Survivor Series.

Raw has a lot of talent in the tag team division like the Revival, the B-Team, The Ascension, Lucha House Party and the team of Chad Gable & Bobby Roode. So, expect to see them all involved in action to stake their claim in the tag team division.

Other members on the roster

After last week's actions from the newly formed irresistable force of Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka, no woman will like to stand in their way. Ember Moon was attacked by the pair after her match with Jax. So, it will be interesting to see who will they target this week as their goal will be to book a spot in the Survivor Series team.

In the men's division, the likes of Bobby Lashley and Finn Balor have been involved in feud. While, Elias has also been having issues with Jinder Mahal and Apollo Crews. So, expect them to be in action tonight on Raw.

Meanwhile, we could also Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins in some capacity during the show. Plus, we are expected to see the Raw women's champion also on the show, where she has her last chance to add hype to her match against Becky Lynch.