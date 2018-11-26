WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: November 26, 2018

Rollins to issue Open Challenge

Dean Ambrose's antics has definitely got Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins worried. Hence, The Kingslayer has decided to divert his mind from his former Shield brother's tricks by issuing an open challenge for the IC title.

Ambrose incapacitated Rollins with two consecutive Dirty Deeds last week. And there is every chance he will be waiting to pounce again.

With Seth Rollins set to defend the title again at TLC, the title is expected to remain around the King Slayer's waist come the end of tonight's Raw. Him holding the title will be much needed as the flagship show is set to be without some key names heading into TLC.

Braun Strowman out of action; Corbin to battle Balor

Braun Strowman was expected to be the marquee palyer on Monday Nights after Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar took a break, but the Monster Among Men sustained a shattered right elbow at the hands of Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin last week on Raw.

The incident happened moments after he was granted a Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match against Corbin at TLC with stipulations that, if he were to win, he would be granted a Universal Championship opportunity against Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble event. While, Corbin's job was also on the line.

With The Monster Among Men now requiring surgery, Acting Raw General Manager could have spared himself from a mauling at TLC, but he will be in action tonight when he battles his long-standing adversary Finn Balor.

Nia Jax awaits meeting with Ronda Rousey

Nia Jax earned the opportunity for the title by winning the battle royal at WWE Evolution, the same night Ronda Rousey beat Nikki Bella to defend the title. And weeks since then the pair have been busy in different feuds. So, tonight could be the night where they have a proper confrontation.

After Ronda Rousey defended the Raw Women's Championship against Mickie James in an unscheduled title bout this past Monday night on Raw, Nia Jax, along with Tamina, greeted The Rowdy One on the entrance ramp.

The smiling Irresistible Force held up her right fist - the very fist that broke the face of Smackdown Women's Champion Becky Lynch - as a stirring reminder that the same fate could befall The Baddest Woman on the Planet when they clash for the Raw Women's Title at WWE TLC.

Roode & Gable get their title opportunity vs. AOP

Bobby Roode & Chad Gable scored what many would consider an upset victory over Raw Tag Team Champions AOP last week on Raw. The duo earned the matchup after humiliating Drake Maverick in the catering area for his embarrassing accident at Survivor Series. And by winning that match, the Glorious pair got closer to Team Red's tag titles.

In fact WWE.com confirmed days later that Roode & Gable will finally get their golden opportunity as they take on AOP in a Raw Tag Team Championship Match tonight on Raw.

The way AOP have dominated the Raw roster points towards a title retention, but one can never rule out the unpredictable duo Gable and Roode.

Elias to meet "The All Mighty" Lashley and sidekick Rush

Two weeks ago on Raw, Elias was robbed of Survivor Series appearance opportunity by Lio Rush, who ensured his client "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley's count-out victory and a spot on the Raw Men's Survivor Series Team.

The 24-Year-Old Piece of Gold continued playing mind games with Elias last week, when he distracted him to lead Elias into the path of Lashley's vicious Spear during a Six-Man Tag Team Elimination Match.

Tonight Elias has the chance to seek retribution in a one-on-one clash with Lashley, but will still have Rush to worry about.

Natalya and Ruby still have to settle things

Natalya has been at loggerheads with the leader of the Riott Squad, Ruby Riott for weeks now. But, whenever she's got the opportunity to seek redemption Nattie has had to deal with the three members of the Riott Squad alone.

Tonight, she could join forces with her friends Bayley and Sasha Banks to silence Ruby and her squad.

Tag Team feud

Lucha House Party introduced a signature stipulation: A Lucha House Rules Match, a tag team bout where Kalisto, Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado are all eligible to compete last week on Raw.

The Revival were the first opponents of the trio and as expected the two-time NXT Tag Team Champions came short in the match.

Dash & Dawson certainly did their best to slow the match down to their preferred pace, but once things went haywire with the House Party's menagerie of pinatas, the "Top Guys" found themselves overwhelmed.

So, this storyline angle could be taken forward with the introduction of more teams to the feud and that could result in a match at TLC.

Other members of the roster

Apart from the above mentioned stars, the likes of Jinder Mahal, the Singh brothers, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Alicia Fox, Mickie James, Ember Moon and more stars of the Red brand could be in action tonight on Raw hosted at the Fiserv Forum.