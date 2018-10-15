WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: October 15, 2018

Do the Brothers of Destruction have an answer to DX?

Last week on Raw, Shawn Michaels announced that he will come out of retirement On November 2 at WWE Crown Jewel, when D-Generation X squares off against The Brothers of Destruction. The Game and HBK want to avenge a harrowing post-match beatdown at WWE Super Show-Down.

After the blockbuster announcement that the infamous tag team was back in action, The Undertaker & Kane have yet to respond to DX. There is every chance Taker and Kane could respond tonight and continue their build up to the battle of the Attitude Era's finest.

WWE World Cup Qualifying Matches on Raw

This past Monday night, not only did we learn that John Cena would be part of the WWE World Cup Tournament at Crown Jewel, but also that Kurt Angle - who invaded and won Baron Corbin's "Global Battle Royal" as a faux Conquistador - would also represent the red brand in the tourney.

Now, this week we have two more matches lined up to determine more contestants from Raw. First up, the Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins will face one half of Raw Tag Team Champions Drew McIntyre for the opportunity to represent the red brand in the elite tournament to determine the best Superstar in the world.

Meanwhile, Dean Ambrose will take on the other half of the Raw Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler in the second qualifier of the night. Both the matches are continuity to the feud of the Shield and the Dogs of War.

But, after what happened in the closing segment of last week's Raw, the questions will be running wild as to the the current state of The Shield after Dean Ambrose walked out without his fellow Hounds of Justice last week. So, all the focus will be on the Lunatic Fringe's behaviour this week.

WWE Universal Title feud

Roman Reigns is set to defend the WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman in a Triple threat match at Crown Jewel. The Big Dog and Braun Strowman have been locked in a feud post-Summerslam, while Brock Lesnar has made very rare appearances. However, he made one big appearance at Hell in a Cell PPV to add himself to the title match.

Last week on Raw, we saw Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman meet in a rematch from Super Show-Down where the Shield took on the Dogs of War and ended up losing the match. So, the champion will look to hit back and gain back the lost momentum.

Lesnar, meanwhile, hasn't made a single appearance in the WWE since his attacks at Hell in a Cell. But, the Beast Incarnate has sent his advocate Paul Heyman to deliver a message twice till now with his most recent show up being last week on Raw.

This week as well there is no news about Brock Lesnar making an appearance, so it will be up to the other two to add build up to Crown Jewel's triple threat match and we expect them to respond to Heyman's promo.

Can Ronda Rousey ward off The Bella Twins alone?

The Bella Twins stood triumphant alongside Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey this past Monday night after the trio scored a second victory over The Riott Squad. Then came the twist as Nikki and Brie lashed out at The Baddest Woman on the Planet to confirm the title match at WWE Evolution.

After weeks of speculation, it took an attack by the Bella Twins to announce that Nikki will challenge The Rowdy One for her title. So, Ronda Rousey will address the Philadelphia crowd about the twins' actions this week on Raw. Will she have Natalya's back up to overcome the number games, we will find out tonight.

What next for HEEL Bobby Lashley?

Last week, Bobby Lashley may have put an end to his feud with Kevin Owens as he not only defeated KO, but injured the former Universal Champion's knees in a jaw-dropping post-match assault. This resulted in the crowd jeering the Powerhouse and it could result in a heel change for the face superstar going foraward.

So, with KO definitely out of action, we await to see who will be Lashley's next opponent or challenger. It could be KO's partner in crime Elias, we will find out about that tonight.

AOP on tag team destruction course

It all started two weeks ago, when former NXT Tag Team champions Akam and Rezar attacked the B-Team and they continued their attacks last week on Raw by destroying two more teams - the Ascension and the the team of Bobby Roode and Chad Gable.

All this is signal their intent on claiming the Raw Tag Team gold, which is safe and secure around the waists of Ziggler and McIntyre. With the champions not expected to defend the title anytime soon, there could be a tag team tournament like which happened on Smackdown to determine the number one contenders. The creative team could also book the AOP vs Ziggler and McIntyre for the Crown Jewel event. We will know more about the tag team title scenario in the coming weeks.

Evolution build up

Ronda Rousey, the Raw Women's champion will be the central figure to the build up for Evolution. Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss and Mickie James will look to respond to actions from Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita, who they will meet in a couple of weeks at the historic event.

Plus, we also expect to see the likes of Ember Moon, Nia Jax, Bailey, Alicia Fox and the other women on the roster in action to add hype to the first ever all-women PPV. Is there a tag team title to be created? Or is there a battle royal being lined up? All will be known tonight.

Kurt Angle is back as GM?

Last week on Raw, we saw Kurt Angle make his return to in-ring action after finishing his vacation. Angle eliminated the Raw Acting GM Baron Corbin to qualify for the World Cup tournament in Saudi Arabia. So, the angry Corbin will look to respond tonight on Raw.

Hall of Famer Kurt returned last week, but the question remains as to what capacity has he come back to Raw and PWInsider had an answer to that.

According to the report, Angle will be a part of Raw next week and will also be a regular character going forward. It's likely they'll be moving forward with the feud between Angle and Corbin. There have been rumors that Angle and Corbin could face off in a Survivor Series match to determine who will be RAW's General Manager.

Also on the show, the likes of Finn Balor, Jinder Mahal and the Revival could be in action.