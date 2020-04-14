WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: April 13, 2020

Also on the show that aired live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, a new heel stable was formed while the WWE Champion received his first challenger.

Check out the results of Raw:

WWE Raw opened with the arrival of new WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who was still not overcome the surreal WrestleMania moments that he had by defeating Brock Lesnar and Big Show in back to back matches.

The United States Champion Andrade returned from an injury to interrupt him and threw a challenge at McIntyre to confirm a Champion vs Champion non-title affair for later in the night.

A Money In The Bank Qualifying Match between Asuka and Ruby Riott was the opening contest of RAW. Asuka almost got the pinfall with a Shining Wizard but Riott hit back with a Running Clothesline followed by a Flatliner. Asuka then converted Riott's submission move into the Asuka Lock to get the win.

Next up, Aleister Black defeated Oney Lorcan with the Black Mass move to get ready for next week's Money In The Bank Qualifying Match.

Later, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch came out to cut a promo on the women's Money In The Bank contract winner being her next challenger for the title.

The next Money In the Bank Qualifying Match of Raw Women’s Division took place between Sarah Logan and Shayna Baszler who went berserk on her opponent. Logan was hurt badly and thus Baszler won the match via referee's stoppage.

Later, Akira Tozawa competed against Austin Theory to whom he connected with a big Senton from the top turnbuckle and then locked in the Octopus Submission hold. But Theory escaped from the submission hold and hit the ATL to get the pinfall win. Once the match was over, Andrade joined Theory in the ring to deliver a post-match ambush on Tozawa.

Next up on Raw, Angel Garza squashed NXT Superstar Tehuti Miles by hitting his pendant move, Wing Clipper. After the match, Andrade, Austin Theory joined Garza to deliver a post-match attack on Miles.

Later a returning, Nia Jax won the next Money In the Bank Qualifying Match against Kairi Sane, easily by putting her away with a big Samoan Drop which is now dubbed as The Annihilator.

Charlotte Flair appeared on Raw to talk about her win at WrestleMania against Rhea Ripley to win the NXT Women’s Championship. Now Flair says she is ready for her next challenger from the NXT roster, Io Shirai.

Bobby Lashley vs. No Way Jose was the next matchup on Raw where Lana was continuously tried to cheer for Lashley. But that created distractions instead to frustrate Lashley. However, Lashley put away Jose with a big spear to get the win but he was not at all happy with her wife's behavior.

The Viking Raiders - Erik and Ivar competed in a tag team match against Ricochet and Cedric Alexander. Ivar hit a Spin Kick to neutralize Ricochet and deliver the Viking Experience on Cedric along with Erik to get the pinfall win.

Drew McIntyre vs. Andrade was the main event of Raw in a non-title affair. Zelina Vega distracted McIntyre who was going for a top rope move. Andrade tried to drop McIntyre with a Futureshock DDT but it got blocked.

McIntyre hit him with an Alabama Slam and immediately hit him with the Claymore to get the win. After the match, Seth Rollins showed up and dropped McIntyre with two Stomps to close the show.