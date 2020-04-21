WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: April 20, 2020

Three MITB qualifiers were scheduled to take place to insert the winners into the men's ladder match lineup. Also, the WWE Champion was to address his attacker from last week in a face-to-face confrontation.

Check out how WWE Raw went down at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre kicked off the show issuing a challenge to Seth Rollins at Money In The Bank. Zelina Vega appeared on the ramp trying to distract him as United States Champion tried to deliver a cheap shot on him. But Drew planted him with two back to back Claymore Kicks to stand tall.

The opening match of RAW was a Money In The Bank Qualifier between Austin Theory and Aleister Black. Theory gave a big boot to Black's face and tried to connect with the ATL. But Black hit him back with a knee strike and released a German Suplex. The Black Mass followed to hand him the win.

Shayna Baszler defeated Indi Hartwell via referee stoppage as her opponent was unable to compete after Baszler targeted the elbow. Following the match, Baszler positioned Hartwell's elbow in between the ring steps and a ladder and gave a kick to it. Hartwell cried in pain as the trainers attended her in the ring.

Ricochet and Cedric Alexander defeated Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink in a tag team matchup on WWE Raw. Ricochet hit a Shooting Star Press on Thorne followed by a DDT on Vink. After connecting with the Recoil on Vink, he tagged in Cedric who hit the Lumbar Check to secure the pinfall win.

Kairi Sane had some early momentum in her match against Nia Jax with her furious strikes and a spinning back fist. But Jax dropped her with a sudden Samoan Drop to pick up the victory.

Another Money In the Bank Qualifying Match took place on Raw between MVP and Apollo Crews. MVP hit with the Playmaker finisher but Crews kicked out at two-count. MVP started arguing with the referee as Crews hit back with a Standing Moonsault followed by a Shooting Star Press. He then connected with the Chariot Sit Powerbomb to secure the win and a spot at MITB ladder match.

Ruby Riott was seen in action on Raw against Liv Morgan. She dropped her opponent with a stiff back elbow and kick to the face. She hit the ropes but Morgan chased her and planted with a Flatliner off the ropes to get the win.

The third and final Money In the Bank Qualifying Match between Murphy and Rey Mysterio went in favor of the latter one. Murphy nailed a knee strike followed by a Brainbuster on Rey before hitting the top rope for a Sunset Flip Powerbomb. Rey countered with a Canadian Destroyer. He followed up with a 619 and a top rope Frogsplash to get the win.

Charlotte Flair defeated NXT star Kayden Carter in a short match on RAW by hitting a huge Spear and submitting her locking in the Figure Eight submission move.

United States Champion Andrade was in action against Akira Tozawa on Raw. Tozawa almost faded Andrade with the Octopus Submission hold but Andrade broke the hold holding the ropes. Tozawa hit the ropes trying to hit the Senton but Andrade cut him off and hit the Hammerlock DDT off the top rope to secure the victory.

Bianca Belair delivered a Snake's Eye on the top turnbuckle followed by her finisher KOD on NXT star Santana Garrett to get the win.

Drew McIntyre competed against Angel Garza in the main event of Raw. Andrade and Theory along with Zelina Vega were trying to provide distractions, throughout the match. Drew jumped over the top rope to put them down outside the ring.

A Claymore Kick followed on Garza to secure the win. Once the match was over, Garza and Theory digested two more Claymore Kicks. Drew stood tall and celebrated with the title to end the show.