WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: April 6, 2020

As per the usual tradition, it was expected to be an unpredictable night, but that was not the case in current circumstances when the show which was filmed at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida aired last night.

Here are the results and recap from yet another pre-recorded edition of Raw:

Asuka kicked off Raw to compete in a match against Liv Morgan who took initial control by connecting with a Hurricurana and a missile dropkick. Asuka came back with a big kick but Liv rocked her with an enziguiri. Asuka leveled her opponent with a Shining Wizard. She hit a German Suplex and applied the Asuka Lock submission hold for the victory.

What it looks like to NOT be ready for @WWEAsuka:#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/RFDfgrVlJk — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 7, 2020

RAW Tag Team Championships were on the line in a rematch from WrestleMania 36 where the Street Profits defended against Angel Garza and Austin Theory. The match was eventually disqualified as Zelina Vega intervened in the match when Montez Ford was in control of the match by hitting a DDT on Garza. Bianca Belair ran down to make the save by taking out Vega.

A singles contest began on WWE Raw where Bianca Belair took on Zelina Vega who hit a slap to the face and kicked her opponent away. But Belair hit a running thrust on her. Belair missed a shoulder block as Vega applied a submission move on her. The two men's teams started fighting in the ring to disqualify the match.

A mixed tag team matches started after this with the lineup of The Street Profits and Bianca Belair vs. Zelina Vega, Angel Garza, and Austin Theory. Theory superkicked Ford on the floor but Dawkins leveled Theory on the floor and chased him towards backstage. Belair used this distraction and hit the KOD on Vega for the pinfall to win.

Aleister Black competed next on WWE Raw against Apollo Crews who hit a Standing Shooting Star Press and went to the top rope for a high-flying move. But Black caught him with a big kick. Crews slammed him face-first into the mat and tried to hit him with a powerbomb. But Black hit him back with the Black Mass for the victory.

We can all agree that @WWEApollo's offense has been ON POINT during this one, right? #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/X3tbcxz9f4 — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 7, 2020

You want to talk about a STATEMENT match?@WWEApollo is having just that. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/x50x2RRuBr — WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2020

Cedric Alexander and Ricochet competed in a tag team action against Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. Cedric hit a Neuralyzer on Lorcan and dived out of the ring to take out Burch. The legal man Ricochet hit a Recoil on Lorcan to pick up the win.

Kevin Owens cut a promo on his WrestleMania 36 win and promised to continue fighting as he is the Prizefighter. His WrestleMania opponent Seth Rollins then squashed an NXT rookie Denzel Dejournette in a singles contest with a Stomp.

"No matter what I do, from here on out, the message and the mentality remain the same, because I am here to stay, and I will just keep FIGHTING."



There is a whole lot of 🔥🔥🔥 inside @FightOwensFight following his #WrestleMania win over @WWERollins! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/mW8JgbCTUq — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 7, 2020

Nia Jax returned on Raw after a year to compete in a match against Deonna Purrazzo. Jax dominated the match with some big clotheslines. Jax hit a Samoan Drop followed by a DDT to pick up an easy win.

Humberto Carrillo competed against Brendan Vink in the next matchup of WWE Raw. Carrillo hit a Crossbody and landed a big kick on his opponent. He hit the top ropes and landed a Moonsault for the win.

YOUR WINNER.



Sky's the limit for @humberto_wwe as he picks up the win on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/etKAwYWTnM — WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2020

Charlotte Flair bragged about her NXT Women's Championship win against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania in an interview against Rhea Ripley.

Drew McIntyre was in the middle of an interview on WWE Raw talking about his win over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. Big Show's music interrupted as he returned with a referee by his side. He urged Drew to put his championship on the line but McIntyre initially denied. Show the slapped him into the face to make him angry and let the match happen.

Drew McIntyre defended his WWE Championship against Big Show in the main event of WWE Raw. Show took early control by hitting a Scoop Slam followed by a Vader Bomb. He went for the Chokeslam but McIntyre hit him with a slam to the mat. While coming out of the top rope, Show planted him with a Chokeslam.

McIntyre kicked out in time as Show went for the KO punch. McIntyre ducked it and came back with a Claymore Kick to gain the pinfall win and retain his title. The champion celebrated with his title as the show went off the air.