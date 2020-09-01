WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: August 31, 2020

A series of Number-one Contender's Matches for the WWE Championship was the main attraction of the night, while Raw women's title scene also got clearer on the show which took place at theThunderDome aka Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Here are the results from the show:

Randy Orton opened Raw reflecting about his loss at Payback against Keith Lee. His promo was cut short by Lee who came out to warn him about Drew McIntyre returning, shortly to seek vengeance. Lee’s scheduled opponent for the night, Dolph Ziggler attacked him from behind and dropped him with a DDT.

The first lineup of the Triple Threat Qualifiers was Dolph Ziggler vs Keith Lee and it was also the first contest of the night. Ziggler digested some big right hands from Lee before getting driven to the mat via a Powerslam. He tried to make a comeback with a Superkick but Lee hit him with the Spirit Bomb for the win.

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Asuka was in search of her next challenger and that's when Mickie James came out wanting to be in that position. Natalya and Lana strongly opposed the idea to create a brawl inside the ring. Asuka and Mickie stood tall by thwarting the other two out of the ring.

Mickie James then faced Lana in a short match in which the latter was able to block the Mick-DT and caught her with a kick in the midsection. But Mickie hit Lana back with the Mick Kick for the win.

Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens was the next match of the Triple Threat Qualifiers. During his entrance, Owens was destroyed by Aleister Black on the ramp. He was in no position to compete but still wanted the referee to hit the match bell. Orton hit Owens with the RKO to end the match quickly.

MVP cut a promo on Bobby Lashley's United States Title win at Payback before a six-man tag team match went down with the lineup of Cedric Alexander and The Viking Raiders vs. The Hurt Business. Shelton Benjamin and Lashley took out the Raiders from the ring apron which distracted for MVP who was rolled up by Cedric to suffer the loss.

A Number-one Contender's Match took place next with the stipulation Losers Must Disband. The IIconics vs. The Riott Squad was the lineup where Riott ran Kay face-first into Liv's knees in the corner where Liv slammed Royce face-first into the mat. Kay tried to take advantage of a roll-up but Riott reversed it and got the win. Riott and Morgan got a tag team championship opportunity, while the IIconics were split as a tag team in WWE.

Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio was the final match of the Triple Threat Qualifiers. Dominik was in control after he hit a tornado DDT on Rollins and connected with a 619. He went to the top rope for the Frogsplash but Rollins moved out of the way as Dominik landed hard on the mat. Rollins nailed a Stomp on Dominik to secure the pinfall win.

Meanwhile, R-Truth chased Akira Tozawa, backstage and pinned him to become the 24/7 Champion for the 39th time in his career.

A Tornado Tag Team Match between The Street Profits and Andrade and Angel Garza took place next on Raw which was interrupted by RETRIBUTION. Angel Garza escaped the ring with Demi Burnett while the faction members attacked Ford, Dawkins, Andrade, and Zelina Vega and destroyed them.

This week's Raw Underground segments saw Riddick Moss, Marina Shafir, Jessamyn Duke and the Hurt Business winning their respective bouts against Titus O'Neil, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay and Apollo Crews.

The main event of RAW featured a Triple Threat Number-one Contender's Match with the lineup being, Randy Orton vs. Keith Lee vs. Seth Rollins. Lee digested two back to back kicks from the two opponents before being Stomped by Rollins.

He, however, was right back on his feet to catch Rollins with the Spirit Bomb. Orton came from behind and planted Lee with the RKO to get the pinfall win. The show went off the air as it was announced that Orton will face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at Clash Of Champions on September 27.