WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: August 5, 2019

Plus, there was also eagerness among the WWE Universe to know who was Roman Reigns' mystery attacker during the go-home edition of Summerslam's Monday Night Raw which took place at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

WWE Raw opened with a ten-bell salute for the shooting victims of Texas and Ohio as the audience stood in silence.

As the show kicked off, Samoa Joe arrived on the ramp and talked about how people blamed him for last week's attack on Roman Reigns. He demanded an apology from everybody, but the Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch interrupted him as she came out for her scheduled opening match of the show.

A tag team match took place next on Raw where Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair teamed up against Natalya and Trish Stratus. Flair controlled the match for most part before deciding to walk out of the match. Natalya then locked in the Sharpshooter on Becky Lynch who broke the hold by reaching the bottom ropes. But Nattie did not want to let go off the hold which forced the referee to disqualify the match. Trish Stratus came in to check on Lynch and Nattie finally decided to walk away.

Next up, Rey Mysterio took on Andrade in a rematch from last week which started with back and forth action. Andrade hit a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker while Rey countered with an Enziguiri. Rey kicked out of a powerbomb and hit the 619, but missed the top rope splash. Zelina Vega then distracted Mysterio as Andrade hit the double-hooked Hammerlock DDT to pick up the win.

Maria Kanellis had an OBGYN appointment with her doctor where her husband Mike hugged her in a way to pin her to win back the WWE 24/7 Title. But soon R-Truth appeared in disguise to pin Mike to win the 24/7 Title within a few moments.

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar was out next with Paul Heyman to remind us about the massive ambush on Seth Rollins from last week. Soon, Rollins limped out to the ring with a chair in hand only to fall victim to yet another assault from the beast incarnate. It ended with an F-5 on the steel chair. Rollins refused to get any medical attention and left the ring after cutting a promo for the Summerslam title match.

Next up, Cedric Alexander competed on Raw in a rematch against Drew McIntyre with the hometown hero and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle as the special guest referee. Cedric was in control after reserving an inverted Alabama Slam to hit a tornado DDT on McIntyre. Suddenly, the arena went dark and we saw The Fiend Bray Wyatt standing in the ring. He choked out Kurt Angle with the Mandible Claw after which the match was stopped.

Using the Wild Card Rule, the SmackDown Tag Team Champions Big E and Xavier Woods competed in a match against Raw Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. The match was disqualified very soon as AJ Styles attacked the New Day members. Soon Ricochet appeared on the scene to join the New Day for a six-man tag team match. Ricochet hit a drop-kick on AJ to keep him out of the ring as Anderson and Gallows hit the Magic Killer on Woods to get a big win.

Samoa Joe's rant continued about people doubting him as Roman Reigns' mystery attacker. He waited at the parking lot for the arrival of Reigns who got down from a truck and had a conversation with him. A car suddenly came driving up trying to crash him into an SUV. Reigns got out of the way but hurt his shoulder in the process. The medical team and Triple H came to check on Reigns afterwards to end the segment.

A Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match took place for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles with the lineup of The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs.Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville vs. The IIconics. The champs were eliminated first as Rose hit a clothesline on Billie Kay to pin her. But Rose tapped out to the Asuka Lock after which Alexa Bliss successfully hit the Twisted Bliss to pin Kairi Sane to become the new women's tag champs with Nikki Cross.

Raw main event segment hosted a special edition of Miz TV. The Miz welcomed WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels to preside the Summerslam contract signing with Dolph Ziggler. The Miz shocked the world by announcing that it won't be him who will face Ziggler as earlier announced. Goldberg's music hit the arena as the legend came out to target Ziggler, right away. The show-off escaped the ring and had a staredown with Goldberg. Shawn Michaels hit him with a Sweet Chin Music to close the show on a delightful note for the crowd.