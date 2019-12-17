WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: December 16, 2019

Plus, a huge Gauntlet match was in-store to determine a new challenger for the US title, while a proposal segment also happened on the show which took place at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

Check out the results from the show:

Seth Rollins kicked off the show and talked about how he wanted to take WWE Raw forward as a leader but the fans turned their back on him. Whether the audience liked it or not, he said he will continue doing it to own the year 2020. He also added that if the fans wanted to bar him from doing so then the Authors of Pain will act as his enforcers.

A non-title tag team match was the opening contest of WWE RAW where tag champs The Viking Raiders - Erik and Ivar took on Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Erik hit a Spinebuster on Anderson but Ivar missed a big Moonsault attempt from the top rope. The OCs sent Erik away from the ring and planted Ivar with the Magic Killer to pick up the victory.

Erick Rowan's recent winning streak continued as he squashed an enhancement talent named Dante Leon hitting two Iron Claw Chokeslams.

Bobby Lashley and Lana appeared on WWE Raw as the latter one wanted her man to propose her. Lashley bent down to his knees to pop the question as Lana jumped with joy and said yes to the marriage proposal. They started kissing in the middle of the ring as the fans loudly booed.

A Gauntlet Match happened on WWE Raw to determine the new number one contender for United States Champion Rey Mysterio with the lineup of R-Truth vs. Matt Hardy vs. Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Ricochet. The elimination results from the match are given below,

Tozawa picked up the first pinfall win of the Gauntlet over Truth via a roll-up.

Ricochet joined the match and hit the Recoil to eliminate Tozawa.

Matt Hardy joined the match who missed a Twist of Fate as Ricochet pinned him with another roll-up. Matt was not happy with the referee's decision as it was a confusing pinfall.

Humberto Carrillo was the next one to join the match who eliminated Ricochet by executing the top rope Moonsault.

Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo was the final matchup of the Gauntlet on WWE Raw which did not produce any outcome as Carrillo was taken out after Andrade hit a double underhook DDT on the concrete floor.

Rey Mysterio was checking Carrillo at ringside when Seth Rollins came out with AOP carrying the steel pipe that Rey gave to Kevin Owens last week. Rey suffered a beatdown at the hands of AOP, thereafter. Rollins downed Rey hitting a Stomp on him and end the segment.

One half of WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors - Asuka faced NXT star Deonna Purrazzo on WWE Raw. Deonna put Asuka face-first on the mat to take momentary control of the match. But Asuka came back with a series of kicks and applied the Asuka Lock to pick up the submission win.

Becky Lynch sent a message to Asuka after the match via a backstage promo, willing to face her for the title, shortly.

Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles was the main event of the night. AJ took initial control of the match by targeting Orton's knees until he was sent face-first into the top turnbuckle. Orton connected with the ring-draped DDT and tried to hit the RKO.

AJ blocked and went for a Springboard Forearm but Orton executed the RKO to get the victory. After the match, The OCs tried to attack Orton but Viking Raiders made the save. But the OCs put them down with Magic Killer maneuver to stand tall and end the show.