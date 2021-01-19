WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: January 18, 2021

Also, Bliss herself was announced to compete in a non-title match against the Raw Women's Champion Asuka. The Fiend was also rumoured to appear on the show went down from the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida. Check out the results,

Randy Orton was standing inside the empty ThunderDome wearing a Lucha Libre Mask to open Raw. He was hiding his face after suffering a first-degree burn from the Fireball attack by Alexa Bliss. Orton is determined to seek revenge on The Fiend, down the road but now his focus is to win the Royal Rumble 2021 and main-event WrestleMania 37.

Charlotte Flair competed in the opening match of the night with Peyton Royce. Before the match began, Royce attacked Flair on the ramp when she was making her rand entrance. Flair eventually gained control in the match until Ric Flair and Lacey arrived on the ramp to make some distractions. Charlotte was quick to work on Peyton's legs and apply the Figure-eight Leglock on it for a submission win.

Xavier Woods continued his feud with RETRIBUTION as he faced Mace of the group, this week. After putting down Mace with an Enziguri, he hit a baseball slide to plant Ali, outside the ring. RETRIBUTION leader then ordered T-Bar and Slapjack to circle the ring. The distraction allowed Mace to hit Woods with tilt-a-whirl side-slam in the middle of the ring for the win.

WWE Raw Women's Champion was the guest on an episode of Alexa's Playground where the host Alexa Bliss announced herself for the Women’s Royal Rumble match. Asuka annoyed her a bit while dancing around. Bliss then started talking to an invisible person, apparently The Fiend. Asuka seemed scared as a rocking horse on the set started swinging.

Shayna Baszler badly hurt one of the arms of Mandy Rose during their singles encounter. Rose tried to come back hitting a pair of clotheslines and furious strikes but Baszler applied the Kirifuda Clutch for the submission win. Once the match was over, Dana Brooke leaped off the apron with a dropkick to the back of Jax, sending her and Baszler into the ring post.

WWE Producer Adam Pearce out Ricochet in a match against AJ Styles with the stipulation that if Ricochet wins, he will get to enter the men's Royal Rumble match. Styles went for a Phenomenal Forearm but Ricochet caught him with a Recoil. He further went for a top rope move but AJ tripped him and planted with the Styles Clash to secure the win.

Goldberg’s dummy, Gillberg, and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre’s dummy were guests on the Dirt Sheet segment hosted by The Miz and John Morrison. This segment was used to hype up the WWE Championship match at Royal Rumble but The Miz predicted that he will cash-in his Money in the Bank contract so that neither Goldberg nor McIntyre can come out of the PPV as the WWE Champion.

Riddle and Lucha House Party vs. The Hurt Business was the next match lineup where the Hurt Business members Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin had a miscommunication.

Bobby Lashley tagged himself in the match and nail a Spear on Gran Metallik. He the tapped out Metalik with the Hurt Lock for the win. After the match, Riddle took a cheap shot on Lashley before escaping the ring.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre appeared on Raw through a prerecorded message providing an update on his health after getting diagnosed with COVID-19. He will be present on next Monday's Raw after the quarantine period is over. Goldberg was also invited to join the party if he wants some acting.

An impromptu match on Raw between Jeff Hardy and Jaxson Ryker was disqualified when Elias tripped Hardy off the top rope. Hardy went to put down Elias with a suicide dive but Jaxson drove him into the mat with a side-slam. Elias and Jaxson weren't on the same page as the segment ended.

Alexa Bliss competed against WWE Raw Women's Champion Asuka in the main event where Bliss acted like The Fiend, throughout the match. She tried to apply the Mandible Claw on Asuka who fought back with some kicks.

But that didn’t affect Bliss who backfired with a Sister Abigail for the victory. Bliss then uttered 'Let Me In' as we heard The Fiend’s growl through the arena's sound system to send the show off-air.