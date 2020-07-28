WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: July 27, 2020

Bengaluru, July 28: WWE presented a stacked episode of Monday Night RAW last night with dual main events on the card as the fate of the Raw Women’s Championship and a rematch from Extreme Rules featuring the WWE Champion were the headliners.
A triple threat tag match also took place to determine the new number one contenders. Also, the Apex Predator addressed the WWE Universe when the show emanated from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Here are the results,
Randy Orton kicked off Raw where he boasted about his illustrious career and said he now wants to become the WWE Champion for the 14th time, So, he issued a SummerSlam challenge to the current title-holder Drew McIntyre, whom he warned of a forthcoming RKO before he left the ring.
This is what @RandyOrton wants:
A WWE Championship Match against Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam!
Next up, Nia Jax immediately made her return to Raw crashing Orton’s exit. She wanted to enter the championship picture but Shayna Baszler quickly interrupted her promo. The former UFC star said no one gives a damn about her wish to irate Jax and the two started to brawl inside the ring. The officials ran down to separate them to end the segment.
#WWERaw @QoSBaszler @NiaJaxWWE
The number-one contender's match for the Tag Titles took place next on Raw as The Viking Raiders vs. Cedric Alexander and Ricochet vs. Andrade and Angel Garza met in a Triple Threat match. Erik took out Andrade with a knee but Garza dropped him from behind. Ivar then flew off the top rope with a Splash to keep Ricochet and Cedric Alexander down.
In the end, Garza avoided the splash and hit the Wing Clipper on Ivar to get the victory. Andrade and Garza will now compete against Street Profits for the tag titles at SummerSlam.
Just like THAT, it's official. Zelina Vega will lead Andrade & Angel Garza into SummerSlam to challenge Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford for the Raw Tag Team Titles!
Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler met next in a match which ended in disqualification via double count-out as they continued to brawl all around the ring.
Intensity level = 💯💯💯💯💯
Next up, Seth Rollins called out Dominik Mysterio inside the ring and went right into attack him. Murphy entered the scene and started a two-on-one attack on Dominik. Aleister Black came out to interrupt but digested an ultimate beatdown by the two heels.
Murphy sent Black into the steel steps to hurt his eyes. Dominik then took a Kendo Stick in hand snapped at Rollins and Murphy to make them retreat.
This can't end well.
HEEEEEEEEEEEERE'S DOMMY!
Later, a VIP Lounge took place on Raw where Mustafa Ali was the special guest for MVP, Bobby Lashley, and the 24/7 Champion Shelton Benjamin. As MVP began to speak trash to Ali, R-Truth pounced on Shelton Benjamin from the back to create a chaotic scene inside the ring.
1️⃣ - 2️⃣ - 🚫
You tried, @RonKillings. You tried.
Once the brawl ended, Bobby Lashley competed in a singles contest on Raw against Ali. Akira Tozawa and his ninjas appeared at ringside with an attempt to steal the 24/7 Championship from Shelton.
But Akira was thrown into the Plexiglass barrier as the champion escaped. In the ring, Ali hit a Springboard DDT on Lashley but missed the 450-splash. Lashley then applied the Full Nelson to force Ali to tap out.
On another level. Bobby Lashley just made Mustafa Ali TAP OUT to that devastating Full Nelson on Raw!
Sasha Banks and Asuka competed for the RAW Women's Title Match next. Asuka was locked into the devastating Banks Statement submission move, but she somehow countered and hit a drop-kick on Banks.
The big screen then showed Bayley attack Kairi Sane in the backstage. Sane was rammed into a bay door and screamed for help from Asuka who had to run down to assist her partner. The referee announced that Sasha Banks became the new Raw Women’s Champion as a result of count out.
Viva La Sasha
Murphy competed against Humberto Carrillo in the next match on RAW. Carrillo was in full control with a Bicycle Kick and an elbow to the face. But he ran into a leaping knee from Murphy and then digested the Murphy's Law to suffer a pinfall loss.
Murphy's Law got the best of Humberto Carrillo tonight.
Drew McIntyre chose an Extreme Rules stipulation for his match against Dolph Ziggler in the main event of Raw. Ziggler countered a Futureshock DDT to hit a Fame-Asser and Zig-zag back to back but McIntyre kicked out.
Ziggler wanted to use a chair only to run into a Claymore Kick to suffer another pinfall loss to the champion. Drew McIntyre couldn't celebrate his victory as Randy Orton hit him with an 'RKO outta nowhere'. He stared at the WWE Championship to send the show off-air.
With an EXPLOSIVE Claymore through a table, Drew McIntyre officially puts Dolph Ziggler behind him with an Extreme Rules VICTORY!
The champ never saw it coming.
RKO OUTTA NOWHERE by Randy Orton!