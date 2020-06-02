WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: June 1, 2020

Raw also hosted a Champion vs Champion contest on the card alongside a United States Championship match. Check out the results from the show that was hosted by the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Seth Rollins vs Aleister Black opened Raw where Black prevailed in the opening exchanges. Rollins, however, ordered Murphy and Theory to distract Black to earn the upper hand. But Humberto Carrillo arrived with a steel chair in hand to fend them off.

This allowed Black to evade a Springboard off the top rope and roll-up Rollins for a win. An upset Rollins along with his disciples then delivered a post-match attack on Carrillo and Black.

Next on Raw, WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews chose Kevin Owens as his opponent to defend his title. He was in full control after executing an Enziguiri followed by an Olympic Slam.

Later, Owens downed him by hitting a Superkick. At that point, Angel Garza and Andrade intervened during the match and beat down the two participants of the match to disqualify the match.

Angel Garza and Andrade then teamed up against Apollo Crews and Kevin Owens. Andrade was on a roll in the match after hitting a pair of Snap Suplexes. But somehow Crews blocked one of them and hit an Olympic slam.

Meanwhile, Kevin Owens was taken out of the ring by Garza and in the ring Crews connected with an Enziguiri followed by the Sitdown Powerbomb for the victory.

Billie Kay competed against one half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions, Nikki Cross on WWE Raw. Kay was frustrated after hitting a big boot on Cross but still getting a near-fall. Cross fired back with a Running Foreman and a Bulldog. But she missed a Crossbody off the top rope allowing Kay to connect with the Boyfriend Stealer for the victory.

Rey Mysterio and his son Dominick joined Raw for a promo session via satellite from their home, talking about how they're coming to get retribution from Seth Rollins.

R-Truth appeared at the house of WWE 24/7 Champion Rob Gronkowski in a gardener's dress and ended up pinning him for the title while Rob was posing for a TikTok video.

Nia Jax dominated the next match against Kairi Sane on Raw using her bigger size. Sane tried to mount some offense after hitting Jax with a DDT but soon Jax sent her face-first into the apron and then the steel ring steps. Jax executed a Leg drop to win the match.

Charlotte Flair competed in a non-title match against WWE Raw Women’s Champion Asuka, next. She countered a kneebar attempt with a German Suplex. Asuka tried to lock in an arm-bar hold but Flair gave her a Sitdown Powerbomb.

Flair sent Asuka out of the ring with a big boot when Nia Jax arrived on the ramp to distract Asuka. As a result, the referee counted her out and declared Flair as the winner. Jax planted Asuka with a clothesline before she left the ring.

Drew McIntyre competed against MVP in the main event of RAW where Lashley and Lana were standing at the ringside. McIntyre was distracted by Lashley which allowed MVP to send the WWE Champion into the barrier.

McIntyre downed Lashley with a top rope jump and delivered a Flying Clothesline on MVP. He followed up with the Claymore Kick to get the win. Within seconds, Lashley got into the ring and applied the Full Nelson on McIntyre to end the show.