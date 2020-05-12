WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: May 11, 2020

On the show, Women’s MITB ladder match winner Asuka confronted the returning women’s champion Becky Lynch to hear a shocker, while Hall of Famer Edge and Randy Orton appeared to reignite their Wrestlemania feud at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Check out the results of WWE Monday Night Raw after Money in the Bank 2020:

An emotional segment opened this week's RAW as Becky Lynch arrived with Asuka’s Money In The Bank briefcase and opened it to reveal that Asuka has actually won the Women’s Championship on Sunday night.

The Man then revealed her pregnancy was the reason behind her relinquishing the title to Asuka. The segment ended with Becky going into a hiatus to enjoy motherhood.

"You go and be a warrior, 'cause I'm gonna go be a mother."



Congratulations, @BeckyLynchWWE!!!!



What a moment on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/yWnHB3Dc4o — WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2020

The opening contest of WWE RAW was a No Disqualification match between Bobby Lashley and Humberto Carrillo. Lashley dominated most part of the match after throwing his opponent into the ring post and LED display board. Carrillo tried to come back with a springboard but got caught into a Full Nelson and faded out as the referee declared Lashley as the winner.

Angel Garza won a singles contest on WWE Raw against Akira Tozawa after hitting his finishing move, the Wing Clipper. He then argued with his stablemate Austin Theory for a bit before WWE Champion Drew McIntyre came out and hit both Theory and Garza with Claymore Kicks. He then confronted Andrade to start the next match.

It was a champion vs champion rematch on WWE Raw where McIntyre blocked a Hammerlock DDT to hit back with the Glasgow Kiss Headbutt followed by a reverse Alabama Slam. He then executed the Claymore Kick on Andrade to get the win. After the match, he announced a Brand-to-Brand Invitation next week where he faces King Corbin from SmackDown.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross presented an episode of A Moment of Bliss with returning guests The IIconics, Billie Kay, and Peyton Royce. The two teams got into an argument leading to the next match on RAW. Kay took a cheap shot on Bliss' throat and dropped him double-teaming with Royce to get a non-title victory.

MVP, Brendan Vink, and Shane Thorne competed in a six-person tag team match against Cedric Alexander, Ricochet, and R-Truth. Ricochet performed a Moonsault to drop Vink and Thorne on the floor. Truth hit a Lie Detector on alone MVP inside the ring to pick up the win. Moments later, Bobby Lashley came out and leveled Truth with a Spear hinting he'd form an alliance with MVP.

Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black competed, next in a tag team match against Seth Rollins and Murphy. The match got disqualified after Rollins snapped on Mysterio and slammed him on the floor while Murphy was the legal man in the match. Rollins targeted Mysterio's eyes and tried to hurt him badly by the ringside. WWE producers came out to stop Rollins and send him to the back.

The Street Profits defeated The Viking Raiders with 74-2 score in a basketball game and started taunting them. Later we see footages which showed that Vikings intentionally let the Profits win the match.

Shayna Baszler and Natalya got into a backstage verbal argument causing a match on RAW. Baszler delivered two consecutive Suplexes on Nattie before the latter tried to lock in the Sharpshooter. Baszler blocked it and came up with a furious Knee Strike to pin Natalya.

Hall of Famer Edge appeared on the main event segment of RAW trying to make a truce with Randy Orton. But Orton stated that Edge didn't beat him in a wrestling match at WrestleMania.

In fact, he doubts that Edge still has the same ability after returning to action after 11 years. So Orton challenged Edge in a pure wrestling match at WWE Backlash on June 14th. Edge opted not to respond to it as the show came to an end.