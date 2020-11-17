WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: November 16, 2020

Also on the show, The New Day and Randy Orton had to defend the Tag Team and WWE Championships against their respective challengers when Raw aired from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Check out the results:

Drew McIntyre kicked off the show to promote the WWE Championship match against Randy Orton. The reigning champion appeared on the tron to exchange words with McIntyre till The Miz interrupted and hinted about cashing in Money In the Bank briefcase by the end of the night to become the new champion.

Lana, Shayna Baszler, and Nia Jax vs. Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, and Asuka was the first match lineup of WWE RAW where Baszler had the Kirifuda Clutch locked in, on Asuka.

Lana tagged in to break the hold and ran into a kick from Asuka. She digested the loss via the Asuka Lock submission hold. Once the match was over, Jax put down Lana with a Samoan Drop through the announce table for the 9th occasion.

WWE RAW Tag Team Titles were on the line where Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin challenged Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Kofi countered a Trouble in Paradise attempt with a Superkick before sending Shelton Benjamin out of the ring with a Trouble in Paradise. Kofi then tagged in Woods as they hot the big double team Daybreak on Cedric for the pinfall win to retain their titles.

RETRIBUTION competed against Riddle, Keith Lee, Sheamus, and Braun Strowman. The Team Raw members for Survivor Series were not on the same page as they were constantly arguing in the match over tagging into the match.

After a heated argument, Strowman sent Sheamus to the floor and RETRIBUTION members took advantage of this distraction by rolling up Strowman from behind.

The Miz appeared in the ring to have a match with Bray Wyatt but Alexa Bliss came out to relay a message to him. Nikki Cross interrupted to talk with Bliss but the two ended up having a brawl on the ramp.

Wyatt finally came out to compete against Miz where John Morrison was present for distractions. Alexa Bliss leaped off the steel steps to take out Morrison after which Wyatt connected with the Sister Abigail finisher for the victory.

During the opening contest of the night, Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax injured Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke by targeting their arms. So WWE officially declared them incompetent as they would not be available for this Sunday's Survivor Series. Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce have been declared as their replacements.

The main event of Raw featured Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre in a WWE Title match. Orton decided to walk out of the match minutes after it began. Adam Pearce then walked in to inform that the match would take place under no count outs and no disqualifications rules where there must be a winner by pinfall or submission.

A hellacious battle went down between the two bitter rivals where Orton countered McIntyre’s Claymore Kicks on a couple of occasions but the Scottish Psychopath finally took advantage by sending Orton through a table.

Orton still blocked a Claymore attempt and planted McIntyre with a ring-draped DDT. He went for an RKO which was blocked as McIntyre connected with the Claymore Kick, finally for the win. Drew McIntyre celebrated with the newly won WWE Championship to end the show.