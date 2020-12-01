WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: November 30, 2020

Also on the show, Randy Orton was the special guest for A Moment of Bliss talk-show to escalate a fresh feud. Check out how these segments went down when WWE's flagship show aired from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Alexa Bliss kicked off the show by hosting Randy Orton in A Moment of Bliss. She tried to manipulate Orton before introducing The Fiend. Orton smelt an ambush was coming and he took Bliss into his arms. Fiend begged Orton to give back Bliss and he did before escaping through the ramp. The commentators mentioned how Bliss has become Fiend’s weakness in recent times.

A Symphony of Destruction Match between Jeff Hardy and Elias was the opening contest of the night where Elias electrocuted himself by hitting a wood into a Speaker causing pop and sparkle.

Hardy took advantage and sent Elias into the steel ring steps, multiple times. He then gathered musical instruments on a table before hitting a Swanton Bomb on Elias through that table to pick up the win.

Slapjack of RETRIBUTION competed against Ricochet in a singles contest. The heel faction members constantly interfered until Dana Brooke appeared at ringside and slapped their leader Mustafa Ali.

She apparently wanted to send a message to RECKONING for an earlier attack, backstage. Ricochet tried to take advantage of the situation but eventually, the number-games came into play as Slapjack picked a roll-up win over Ricochet.

The Miz and John presented Miz TV with Sheamus where the hosts constantly taunted the guest on how his career has become a joke, these days. A fuming Celtic Warrior attacked Miz but Morrison tried to make the save. Sheamus put him down, too but Miz then hit him on the back with Money In The Bank briefcase before moving out of the ring.

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler competed against Asuka and Lana in a non-title match on Raw. Lana moved out of the horns way when Jax charged in and as a result, Jax hit the ring post, hard.

Asuka tagged in Lana after downing Baszler with a Hip Attack. Baszler applied the Kirifuda Clutch on Lana but Asuka made the save with a Shining Wizard allowing Lana to get the roll-up win.

Xavier Woods vs. Cedric Alexander took place, next, where the latter intended to leave The Hurt Business faction with his antics before the match. He eventually won the contest hitting a Lumbar Check on Woods to get a win. Once the match was over, Cedric celebrated on his own abandoning the Hurt Business members.

The Sudden Death Triple Threat went down, next with the lineup of Keith Lee vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles. Riddle planted AJ with an overhead kick followed by a German Suplex. Riddle and Lee then hammered away at each other until Riddle finally dropped Lee with a big kick. AJ took advantage and flew back into the ring with his Phenomenal Forearm to pick up the win.

Dana Brooke vs. RECKONING was the next match where the latter digested a big kick from Brooke. RETRIBUTION member Ali then got on the apron and trying to distract Dana. But RECKONING still missed a kick as Dana rolled her up for the victory. Ali was visibly disappointed with RECKONING's failure.

MVP was seen taunting Riddle for the latter's failure in the Triple Threat. Things were about to turn into a physical confrontation when United States Champion Bobby Lashley attacked Riddle from behind. Lashley put down Riddle using the Hurt Lock.

Sheamus and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre competed against The Miz and John Morrison in the main event of this week’s WWE Raw. The match was disqualified as AJ Styles appeared out of nowhere to hit McIntyre with a Phenomenal Forearm. The Miz and John Morrison arrived at the scene while Morrison also hit McIntyre with a Starship Pain.

AJ advised Miz to cash-in Money In the Bank briefcase, right there but McIntyre got up and connected with a Claymore Kick to The Miz. AJ's bodyguard Omos took him to a safe distance as Drew charged in. AJ continued yelling at the champion to end the show.