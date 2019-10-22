WWE Monday Night Raw results with highlights: October 21, 2019

Also on the show, the Universal Champion Seth Rollins had to explain his actions from last week. Plus, legendary Ric Flair was in the house with an announcement for Crown Jewel on Raw which took place at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Check out the results from the show:

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair kicked off this week's episode of RAW with his signature 'Wooo's to pump up the crowd. He then introduced the final member of his team for Crown Jewel in the form of Drew McIntyre, who returned to a huge pop from the crowd. Drew addressed Flair as 'Sir' and wanted to give a preview of what he will do to Team Hogan at Crown Jewel.

So, to do that, Drew McIntyre competed against Ricochet in the first match of RAW. He controlled the early part of the match until Ricochet hit back with a Superkick and Shooting Star Press. Drew, however, blocked a Recoil and sent Ricochet straight into the ring post. The Scottish Psychopath immediately connected with the Claymore Kick to get the win. Once the match was over, Drew followed up with a vicious beatdown on Ricochet to end the segment.

Next up, Aleister Black met a local enhancement talent Jason Reynolds and the bout was a short affair as Black landed a big knee followed by the Black Mass to get the easy win.

Later, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler was out to host his King's Court segment with Rusev as his guest. The Bulgarian Brute talked about Bobby Lashley poisoning his wife Lana's mind. And then talked about seeking redemption when Lana and Bobby Lashley appeared on the tron dining in a hotel. Rusev said he knew the place and ran out of the ring probably in search of the duo.

Next up, Sin Cara returned to action on RAW against Andrade to deliver a quick-paced match. Cara brought in his high-flying moves until Andrade sent him face-first into the turnbuckle. Cara avoided the double knees, but Zelina Vega hit him with a Hurricurrana while the referee was distracted to allow Andrade to connect with the Hammerlock DDT to pick up the win.

The Viking Raiders competed in a squash match against Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins. Ivar hit Ryder with a clothesline and followed up with the Viking Experience alongside Erik to get the easy win.

Meanwhile, in a cutscene segment, Lana and Bobby Lashley were still in the restaurant, where Rusev showed up and attacked Lashley out of nowhere. A brawl broke between the duo until the police came to the scene and dragged away Rusev to jail for bringing chaos at the restaurant.

Later, Rey Mysterio returned on Raw for the first time since Lesnar’s attack to add hype to Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez at Crown Jewel. Paul Heyman appeared on the big screen to send him a message on behalf of the WWE Champion. He then sent out Shelton Benjamin to hurt Mysterio. However, Rey had support as Cain Velasquez came out to a huge pop from the crowd. The former UFC champ then applied a Sleeper Hold to force Shelton to tap out before standing tall with Rey.

Next up, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins had a non-title match against Humberto Carrillo. The fans chanted for Bray Wyatt throughout the match as Rollins hit a Buckle Bomb and a big superkick to the face for a near fall. Carrillo countered with a Moonsault and went for a second one as Rollins raised his knees. The champion then hit a Superkick followed by the Stomp to get the win over the former cruiserweight.

The OCs-Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles competed in the main event of WWE Raw against The Street Profits, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

AJ distracted Ford to feed him into a Spinebuster from Anderson on multiple occasions until the special guest for Street Profits, Kevin Owens showed up to a huge pop from the crowd. He delivered a Stunner on AJ as Ford followed up with a huge Frogsplash on Anderson to get the win in their main roster debut match. Ford and Dawkins celebrated with the crowd as the show came to an end.