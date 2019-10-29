WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: October 28, 2019

Plus, a divorce court was in-store featuring Rusev and Lana, while WWE Raw women’s champion also returned to action on the show which took place at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Check out the results from Raw in Missouri:

Former WWE Divas Champion Paige walked out to open this week's episode RAW to talk about her time managing WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane before introduced thes two. Asuka suddenly took the mic off Paige and spat the green mist all over her face to lay her down outside the ring to end the segment.

Soon, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch came down to the ring to start a brawl with Asuka and Sane. The bell finally rang for Lynch vs. Sane's opening match as Lynch took control with a Bexploder Suplex. Sane came back using a back fist and tried to hit the InSane Elbow from the turnbuckles. Becky tripped her off the ropes and locked in the Dis-Arm-Her to get the submission victory.

R-Truth vs. Buddy Murphy was the next scheduled matchup on Raw. Truth made some funny comments before the match got underway. The Singh Brothers ran around the ring with the 24/7 Championship which was a distraction for Truth. In the end, Murphy hit Truth with a vicious knee to get the easy win. After the match, Truth ran to the backstage to hunt for the 24/7 title.

WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, and Jimmy Hart were at the ringside for the next matchup in which Ricochet competed against Drew McIntyre. The high-flying superstar countered a Claymore from McIntyre with a drop-kick and went to the turnbuckles to attempt for the 630-splash. But, Randy Orton suddenly hit the ring and dropped Ricochet with an 'RKO outta nowhere' which forced the referee to call for the disqualification. In the end, Orton stood tall with McIntyre as Team Flair celebrated.

Meanwhile, two local talents named Rizzo and Bryan were victimized by RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders with their pendant Viking Experience move.

Sin Cara brought a masked woman named Catalina by his side for the next matchup on Raw to neutralize the heel antics by Zelina Vega. Vega stood on the apron to distract Cara, who tried to capitalize on some quick moves. This led Catalina to grab Vega and launch her into the barrier which eventually turned out to be a distraction for Cara. Andrade rolled him up to get the pinfall win.

Natalya and Charlotte Flair teamed up to take on The IIconics in the next matchup on Raw. Flair dropped Royce, who was man-handling Natalya with a kick. Billie Kay then entered the match to get locked into the Sharpshooter by Natalya as Flair tackled Royse outside the ring. In the end, Kay tapped out to hand over the win to Nattie and Flair.

Later, Universal Champion Seth Rollins met Rowan in a Falls Count Anywhere match which turned out to be utter chaos all around the arena. Rowan took Rollins to the backstage and hit him with a bunch of steel poles. He then sent him into a pallet on the forks of a forklift. Rollins countered him with a ladder and grabbed a man who could drive the forklift. He put Rowan under the forks and the pallet, to pick up the pinfall win. Rollins celebrated with his title standing on top of the announce table to end the segment.

The OCs - WWE United States Champion AJ Styles walked out with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to compete in a singles contest against Humberto Carrillo. The young star almost picked up the win with an Aztec Press and an inverted DDT. But AJ rocked him during a mid-air move and locked in the Calf Crusher to get the submission win. After the match, OCs attacked Carrillo but the Street Profits ran down to save him.

The final segment of RAW featured Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler's brand new episode of the King's Court with Rusev and Lana as guests. The latter one blamed Rusev for always wanting to have s*x with her and make her a mom while she is focused on her career. Lana also blamed Rusev for cheating on her before Lashley arrived and started a brawl. Rusev had the upper-hand until Lana distracted him to let Lashley deliver a low-blow on Rusev. Lashley and Lana started kissing each other on a fallen Rusev as the show came to an end.