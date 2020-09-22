WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: September 21, 2020

While a Number-one Contender's Triple Threat match was on the card, Drew McIntyre competed against Keith Lee in a match having huge stipulation. Plus, two gigantic figures were booked to fight on Raw Underground at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE Raw opened with 5 members of the RETRIBUTION faction revealing themselves to be Mia Yim, Mercedes Martinez, Dio Maddin, Dominik Dijakovic, and Shane Thorne.

They are now WWE Superstars after receiving contracts but there are more of them. The Hurt Business tried to interrupt them but the number of games caught up as Maddin and Dijakovic planted Lashley with a Double Chokeslam.

A Number-one Contender's Triple Threat was the opening contest of WWE RAW with the lineup being Andrade and Angel Garza vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy.

Andrade and Murphy were hammering away at each other when Rollins walked out of the match abandoning Murphy. Andrade dropped him from behind as Garza downed Murphy with the Wing Clipper, to pick up the win.

The Kevin Owens Show was back with Shane McMahon as the special guest to hype up the scheduled Raw Underground fight between Braun Strowman and Dabba-Kato. The two big men confronted each other in the ring but it was Aleister Black who suddenly attacked Owens. Black stood tall by hitting a low blow using the ring post between the two legs.

Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee matchup was disqualified on WWE Raw as Randy Orton appeared out of nowhere and hit McIntyre with some chair shots. He then followed up with a Punt Kick on Lee as both the victims received medical attention. Orton took the mic and delivered a heel promo on how he plans to win the 14th WWE Championship of his career.

Another Number-one Contender's Match went down between Zelina Vega and Mickie James where the winner will face Asuka for the WWE Raw Women’s Title at Clash Of Champions. Vega kicked out of a seated senton from Mickie and blocked a DDT by sending Vega into the turnbuckles. Vega connected with a backstabber to pick up the victory.

Cedric Alexander competed against Apollo Crews on Raw where Cedric and Ricochet were having a verbal confrontation outside the ring. Crews took advantage of this and rolled up Cedric for the pinfall win only to be ragdolled by Bobby Lashley with the Full Nelson. The announcers the confirmed Lashley vs Crews for the US Title will take place at Clash Of Champions.

Seth Rollins invited the Mysterio family on the ramp to reveal the truth that Dominik and Aalyah aren't the children of Rey Mysterio. He even presented DNA test results to prove the same.

Rollins also mentioned how Aalyah checked on his disciple Murphy, last week after the Steel Cage Match. Tensions ran high as Aalyah left the stage and headed to the backstage area and the Mysterio family followed her.

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defeated Natalya and Lana in a short tag team match. Shayna manhandled Lana before applying the Kirifuda Clutch for the submission win. After the match, the tag champs put down The Riott Squad as Nia picked up Lana for another Samoan Drop through the announce table.

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Asuka competed against Peyton Royce in a singles contest. Asuka delivered a kick on Royce before locking in the Asuka Lock on her. Zelina Vega suddenly attacked Asuka to disqualify the matchup. Asuka went for a back fist but Vega avoided the blow and retreated through the floor.

We saw backstage segments of the Mysterio family where Aalyah yelled at her father for being unsafe on the show. Later Murphy caught up with her and apologized to her for whatever happened in the past.

Braun Strowman leveled Dabba-Kato on Raw Underground in a brief segment as Shane McMahon declared Strowman as the winner.

RETRIBUTION took on The Hurt Business in a six-man main event match where Dijakovic, Dio Maddin, and Shane Thorne were reintroduced as T-Bar, Mace, and Slapjack. Lashley hit Slapjack with a Chokeslam and went for the Full Nelson when T-Bar ran in with a cheapshot to disqualify the match.

More RETRIBUTION members filled in the ring when WWE Champion Drew McIntyre walked out with Raw roster members to neutralize them. Randy Orton came out and dropped McIntyre with an 'RKO outta nowhere.' Orton stood tall over the WWE Champion to send the show off-air.