WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: February 25, 2019

Check out the results from Raw in Atlanta:

Roman Reigns kicked off Raw to a huge reception from the Atlanta crowd. The fans started chants to welcome him back. The Big Dog soaked it all in before breaking the big news that he's back in remission. However, he did not spill out his official in-ring return, yet. Seth Rollins came out to greet him as he was heading to the back.

WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival vs. Aleister Black and Ricochet was the opening match on the show. Black controlled the match initially with big boots followed by a Springboard Hurricurana to Dawson. Wilder tagged in to dominate Black for sometime till he received a German Suplex. Ricochet kept Wilder off the equation while the Black Mass was connected on Dawson for the win.

Next up on Raw, Elias was out to present a song to the Atlanta crowd. Lacey Evans cut him off straight away by doing a strut on the ramp. Dean Ambrose soon followed to interrupt Elias, once again as he wanted a No-Disqualification match against Drew McIntyre. Elias was frustrated with the interruption and went on to hit Dean with the guitar. But Dean dodged and gave Elias a Dirty Deeds.

Ronda Rousey and Natalya teamed up to compete against The Riott Squad. Riott and Logan double teamed on Nattie inside the ring. But Rousey was able to get the tag even after digesting a reverse STO. She hit Piper's Pit on Riott before Becky Lynch showed up to attack Nattie with the crutch. Rousey saved her buddy to start a brawl. The security team soon arrived to escort Becky out of the building.

Rousey was still in the ring as Natalya was recuperating from the crutch attack. She took the mic in hand and called out Vince McMahon. Stephanie came out instead to listen to Rousey's pledge of removing Becky Lynch's suspension. The authority refused to do so. So Rousey left her WWE Raw women's championship inside the ring and walked away from the scene.

A Moment of Bliss took place on Raw with the guest being Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor. Bliss tried to flirt with him, but got interrupted by Lio Rush who demanded a title opportunity. So the IC title match took place straight away. Balor countered a modified Stunner attempt from Rush into a 1916 and then hit the Coup De Grace on Rush to get the win.

Bobby Lashley was unhappy with Lio Rush losing in his title match. He was in action next on Raw against Braun Strowman. The match never really happened as Lashley attacked Strowman from behind on the ramp. After initial assault Strowman released a German Suplex and gave a Running Shoulder Block to keep Lashley away.

As per earlier demands, Dean Ambrose received a No-Disqualification match against Drew McIntyre on Raw. Elias hit Ambrose to help McIntyre hit a Claymore Kick for the win. After the match, Lashley and Corbin joined the heels to ensure a 4-on-1 attack on Ambrose. Rollins and Reigns showed up to save Ambrose from the beatdown. They left the ring to tease a potential Shield reunion.

Next up, Kurt Angle accepted an open challenge laid down by Jinder Mahal. He picked up a quick win after some German Suplexes followed by the Ankle Lock on Mahal. After the match, Angle punished the Singh Brothers with his signature moves.

Meanwhile, Bayley was in action against Nia Jax who took advantage when her partner focussed on Sasha. A knee followed by the top rope elbow earned her the win.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon hosted Ric Flair's birthday celebration in the final segment of WWE Raw. They introduced legends like Shawn Michaels, Ricky Steamboat, Sting to the ring. But Flair never came out after his music played. We saw Batista dragging the unconscious body of Flair in the locker room instead. Triple H ran to the backstage to get some medical attention to Flair as the show ended.