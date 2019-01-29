WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: January 28, 2019

We also got to know about the competitors of the inaugural women's tag team match. Plus, two huge Wrestlemania matches were revealed on the show that aired from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

Fresh-off the Royal Rumble win, Seth Rollins opened WWE Raw to a thunderous reception from the crowd. The Phoenix audience cheered him on to challenge Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania. Triple H soon interrupted and congratulated him for Sunday night's win. He also told Rollins that he needs an answer about his chosen opponent by the end of the night.

Dean Ambrose further interrupted the segment demanding a match against Rollins. So the match started right there as per directions from Triple H. Ambrose was in control by hitting a double chicken wing facebuster for a near fall. Seth Rollins came back with a suicidal dive attempt and unleashed a series of attacks in the form of a big knee, buckle bomb and superkick. He picked up pinfall win after he hit The Stomp on Ambrose.

The Lunatic was reluctant to leave the ring until Nia Jax and Tamina showed up, and hit him from the back. Jax and Tamina, later had a qualifying match against Alexa Bliss and Mickie James. James was in control with a neck breaker move on Tamina. But Nia got the tag and hit a double Samoan Drop on her opponents for the win to qualify for the Women’s Elimination Chamber match.

Next up, Kurt Angle returned to Raw, to have another match against Baron Corbin. The former GM bragged about how he would humiliate the Hall of Famer. But, Angle was in control early in the match thanks to German Suplexes and an Angle Slam. He also locked in the Ankle Lock, but Corbin escaped the hold and countered with a Deep Six to pick up a quick win.

Later on Raw, Finn Balor showed up to talk about his loss against Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble. He made no excuses and uttered, “Last night, Brock Lesnar beat me and then Brock Lesnar beat me again because I made Brock Lesnar believe.” Bobby Lashley interrupted the segment and laughed about the loss at Rumble. He also attacked Balor out of nowhere and left him lying in the ring following a beatdown.

Next up, Elias came out on the show to host his usual musical segment only to get interrupted by Jeff Jarrett. Road Dogg also returned to create an entertaining segment. Elias had enough of the legends and hit Road Dogg with the guitar. Jarrett fired back with some big punches, but had to fall victim to a low blow from Elias.

Later, Natalya and Dana Brooke teamed up in an Elimination Chamber qualifier against the team of Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan. Liv pushed Dana into Natalya who had the Sharpshooter locked in on Logan. Liv then rolled up Natalya for a big win.

Meanwhile, Curt Jawkins and Zack Ryder teamed up for a tag team match against the Revival. The new team came up short after digesting the Shatter Machine.

Ronda Rousey issued an Open Challenge for the WWE Raw women's championship. The crowd wanted Becky Lynch to show up, but Bayley came out to answer the challenge.

The challenger tried to take control of Ronda with a belly-to-belly suplex on the barricade. She even locked in the Bank Statement, but the champion countered with her own arm-bar move to pick up the win via submission.

Becky Lynch came out after the match to choose Ronda as her opponent at Wrestlemania and that confirmed a much-anticipated matchup.

A match between Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre was next on Raw. It got disqualified after Baron Corbin hit Strowman with a chair. The Monster was able to put both the heels down with running shoulder blocks until he met a Claymore Kick from McIntyre. Corbin and McIntyre then teamed to hit a double chokeslam on Strowman to end the segment.

Brock Lesnar was present on Raw to hear what decision Seth Rollins has made about Wrestlemania. Rollins showed up without wasting any time and started punching the beast in the face. He almost hit the Stomp, but Lesnar countered with an F-5. Four more F-5s followed thereafter, but Rolins was still up. So Lesnar hit a sixth F-5 to put Rollins down before he left the ring.