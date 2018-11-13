WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: November 12, 2018

A tag team battle royal began things for this week's WWE Raw. Braun Strowman interrupted the match and attacked each one of them. He swatted away everyone and demanded Baron Corbin to come out. Stephanie McMahon hit the ring instead and promised him a future Universal Championship opportunity.

But, she told him that will be granted the title shot on a condition that he doesn't touch Baron Corbin until Survivor Series is over. Ronda Rousey's music hit the arena as she came down to have a face off with Stephanie McMahon. Baron Corbin joined them. Corbin looked over-confident and put his hand on Ronda's shoulder. Ronda greeted him with a judo toss before she left the ring.

Tamina Snuka competed against Ember Moon in a solo contest on WWE Raw. Moon hit a reverse STO and followed it with a step-Enziguiri before powerful Tamina controlled the match. A distraction by Nia Jax allowed Tamina to hit her with a Superkick. She followed it up with a Frog Splash to pick up the win.

Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre cut a promo on the show about humiliating Kurt Angle, last week. Finn Balor interrupted them as McIntyre took a cheap shot at him. This set up an impromptu match between Balor and Ziggler. The latter one took control with a Spike DDT and a Fammesser. But Balor countered with a Summersault Senton and rolled Ziggler up for the win.

Seth Rollins wanted an explanation from Dean Ambrose, once again on WWE Raw. Ambrose did not bother to have a face-off. He appeared on the tron to reveal that being in The Shield made him weaker than ever. Then he brought out The Shield vest. He put gasoline on it and burnt it to the disbelief of Rollins.

Ruby Riott had a promo segment on Raw about breaking Jim Neidhart's sunglasses. She revealed enjoying this to the fullest as Nattie was humiliated. Natalya came out through the crowd to attack the Riotts but the number games caught up. The three of them pounced on Natalya to beat her up.

The tag team battle royal was next on WWE Raw to determine the team captain at Survivor Series. The full lineup was The Lucha House Party vs. Heath Slater-Rhyno vs. The Ascension vs. Bobby Roode-Chad Gable vs. The Revival vs. The B-Team. Gable and Roode picked up the win to become the team captains from Team Red.

Brock Lesnar appeared with Paul Heyman for the first time after becoming a two-time Universal champion. His promo was cut short as Jinder Mahal and Singh Brothers appeared to teach them the Shanti Mantra. Lesnar gave German Suplex to the Singh Brothers. He delivered an F-5 to Jinder Mahal outside the ring to end the segment.

Bobby Lashley and Elias competed for the final spot in WWE Raw Survivor Series team. Lio Rush cut an annoying promo to add hype to Bobby Lashley only to hear some insulting comments from Elias. So he took revenge during the match. As the match continued outside the ring, Rush grabbed Elias' legs under the ring to ensure Bobby won. Elias threw Rush into Lashley once the match was over.

Alexa Bliss announced that Mickie James, Natalya, Nia Jax and Tamina will join her in the WWE Raw women's division team for Survivor Series. Sasha Banks and Bayley competed for the fifth spot but the match ended in a no contest as the trio outside the ring attacked the pair. Ruby Riott was later announced as the fifth member of team Raw.

Becky Lynch locking the arm-bar on Ronda Rousey at the backstage area was flashed on the titantron. Meanwhile, Smackdown female roster attacked the Raw women's team inside the ring. Ronda Rousey ran down to stop the beatdown, but ate some chair shots from Lynch. Smackdown women's division stood tall over Raw to end the show.