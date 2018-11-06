WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: November 5, 2018

Baron Corbin opened the show and assembled the entire Raw roster on the ramp. He announced that he will be the team captain for Survivor Series men’s team. While, he announced Alexa Bliss as the team captain for women’s division. Both of them, however, will not compete in the respective matches, but will choose the team instead. Kurt Angle interrupted to set up a match between himself and Corbin to decide the team captain of Survivor Series. Braun Strowman came down to catch Corbin who decided to flee away from the scene.

Next up, Natalya, Sasha Banks, and Bayley competed in a rematch against The Riott Squad in the opening contest of Raw. Nattie wore a sunglass paying homage to her dad Jim Neidhart. She started the match all fired up and went for the Sharpshooter on Ruby Riott, who somehow escaped the ring after which Sasha Banks took control of the match. Natalya re-entered to lock in the Sharpshooter on Morgan. Riott went outside and destroyed Jim’s sunglass. Nattie broke down leading to a no-contest to the match.

Later, Seth Rollins was forced to compete in a two-on-one handicap match with the WWE Raw tag team championship on the line. Authors of Pain were his opponents and as expected the duo dominated the for most part of the match. Despite the stunning move from Rollins, they were able to hit the Super Collider on him to become the new tag team champions. Dean Ambrose entered the scene after the match and hit Rollins with a Dirty Deeds to which the crowd responded with thunderous booes.

Next up, Dolph Ziggler cut a promo where he spoke about why he deserved to be the best in the world at Crown Jewel. And added that Shane McMahon stole the world cup which was not fair. Elias showed up strumming the guitar to cut him off. This set up a match between the two of them. Elias went for his pendant knee but Ziggler avoided it and hit him with a Zig-zag to pin him. Elias put his legs on the ropes to break the count. He came back with a sudden Drift Away to pick up the big win.

Ronda Rousey appeared on WWE Raw to get a huge reception from the Manchester crowd. She heard what Becky Lynch had to say about her on Smackdown Live. So she cut a fired-up promo to hit 'The Man’ back. Ronda proclaimed herself as 'the baddest b***h on the planet’ to end her promo. While she left the ring, Nia Jax made her entrance to have a confrontation and wished good luck to Ronda for Survivor Series.

Ember Moon cut the staredown off between the two as she came out to compete in a rematch against Nia Jax. Nia avoided a DDT from Moon to catch her with a Samoan Drop for the win. After the match, Tamina Snuka arrived in the ring. Tamina and Nia delivered a beatdown on a helpless Moon inside the ring.

Meanwhile, Apollo Crews competed in a match against Jinder Mahal. He proved himself to be the Highlight Reel of WWE Raw by picking up the win with a Standing Moon Sault.

Next up, Finn Balor and Bobby Lashley had another match on Raw. Lio Rush tried to fire up the crowd with Lashley’s name that earned him some boos. Balor was in control and hit the top rope with Coup De Grace. But Rush distracted him to get a Baseball Slide. Lashley took advantage of the situation and hit the over-the-shoulder-slam for the win. Drew McIntyre appeared in the ring and had a face-off with Lashley before he hit Balor with a Claymore Kick.

The main event match was Kurt Angle vs. Drew McIntyre as Corbin decided to leave the arena in a van in fear of Braun Strowman. Kurt Angle attacked McIntyre before the match began, but he came back with a Glasgow Kiss. Angle delivered a few German Suplexes, but had to digest a Claymore Kick. McIntyre decided to punish Angle for sometime. So he hit Angle with his own move of Angle Slam and followed it with the Ankle Lock to force Angle to tap out! Kurt Angle ended up losing the match via submission and that ensured he will not be the team captain for Survivor Series.