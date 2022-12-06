WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: December 5, 2022

The resident factions of the WWE, The Bloodline, The O.C., and Judgment Day were in action in separate matches. Also, the United States Title was on the line.

Check out the recap and results from the December 5 episode of Monday Night Raw that took place at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC:

- The Bloodline attacked Elias backstage, to have a chaotic start on Raw. As a result, he was not medically cleared to compete. This leads to Kevin Owens teaming up with Elias for the scheduled tag team title match.

- The Usos (c) (with Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa) defeated Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships in the opening contest on Raw.

Riddle delivered an enziguri before sending Jey to the outside. He was so focused on Jey that Jimmy could make the blind tag, allowing Jimmy and Jey to deliver 1-D, out of nowhere for the pin to win.

After the match, The Usos continued to attack Riddle. Owens chased away Sami Zayn and The Usos with a Steel Chair. Solo Sikoa then put down Riddle with a Samoan Spike to injure him.

- Bayley defeated Asuka and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat Match to become one of the contenders for the Raw Women's Title Match. Before the match, Bayley had a brief verbal confrontation with Becky Lynch to set up a match for next week.

In the match, Ripley took herself out of the equation after missing a Cannonball. Asuka went for a drop kick off the middle rope, but Bayley countered with the Rose Plant for the pin to win.

After the match, it was announced that Bayley will face the winner of another Triple Threat Match next week to determine the number-one contender for Bianca Belair's Raw Women's Championship at Royal Rumble 2023.

- Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins was confirmed for next week's Raw to determine who will face Austin Theory for the United States Championship.

After the announcement, Lashley and Rollins brawled in and outside the ring. The Referees and WWE Officials had to come out to separate them. Lashley attempted to spear Rollins, but he accidentally speared a WWE Producer, instead.

- Austin Theory (c) defeated Mustafa Ali via DQ to retain his United States Championship after Dolph Ziggler attacked him. Theory was delivering right hands to Ali on the top rope as Ziggler came from behind and Supeerkick-ed him to the face to cause the disqualification.

Ali was irate about Ziggler ruining his title match opportunity. As he was arguing with Ziggler, Theory came from behind and delivered an A-Town Down for the pin to win.

- The Miz was upset with JBL for not inviting him to the Poker Invitational. He offered his Rolex to get into it but JBL informed Miz that it was a fake Rolex.

- The O.C. was also there in the Poker Invitational as they got into an argument with Baron Corbin and Alpha Academy. JBL told them that no fighting was allowed at his place and that they should settle it in the ring.

- The O.C. (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows) defeated Baron Corbin and Alpha Academy (Otis and Chad Gable) in a six-man tag team match.

Gable and Anderson exchanged elbow shots before Anderson delivered an uppercut and blind-tagged Anderson to hit the Magic Killer for the pin to win.

- Dominik Mysterio (with Judgment Day members) defeated Akira Tozawa in a short match. Tozawa missed a senton off the top ropes after Dominik moved out of the way.

Dom then leaped off with the Frogsplash for the pin to win. After the match, Judgment Day was about to attack Tozawa, but The Street Profits ran out to chase them off.

- Alexa Bliss defeated Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross in a Triple Threat Match in the main event of Raw to become another number-one for Raw Women's Title.

During the match, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY came out, send Becky into the ring apron, and then delivered a double powerbomb to her through the table. Inside the ring, Bliss delivered Twisted Bliss to get the pin-fall win on Cross.

DAMAGE CTRL PUT BECKY THROUGH THE TABLE!#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/svdreDoq4S — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) December 6, 2022

Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss was announced on Raw for next week to determine who will face Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship at Royal Rumble 2023. The two shared a stare-down to end the show.