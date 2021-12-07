WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: December 6, 2021

Also on the show, WWE Champion Big E was in action against Kevin Owens inside a steel cage, while WWE United States Championship was also on the line on a night where a tournament began to name new number one contenders for the Raw tag team titles.

Plus, WWE Hall of Famer Edge was in attendance for a must-see edition of Miz TV on the show that took place at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Check out the recap and results from the December 6 episode of Monday Night Raw:

– WWE Champion Big E vs. Kevin Owens inside a Steel Cage kicked off the show. With Seth Rollins being present at ringside, Owens connected with a Pop-Up sitdown Powerbomb for a close count. E countered with a Super Big Ending off the top ropes and somehow crawled out of the cage to win the match.

After the match, Rollins attacked E at ringside and tried to hit a Stomp on Owens inside the ring. But E ran into the ring and downed him with a belly-to-belly suplex followed by another Big Ending to Owens. Soon, Bobby Lashley arrived at ringside as he destroyed WWE Champion Big E, Rollins, and Owens to make a statement.

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega (with Carmella) defeated Nikki A.S.H. (with Rhea Ripley) in the next match. Nikki missed a crossbody off the top ropes as Vega hit her with the Code Red for the win.

– In a Number-one Contenders RK-Bro-Nament Match, The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated AJ Styles and Omos via Count-Out.

RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle watched from ringside on commentary as Omos focused himself on hurting Dawkins and thereby got counted out. AJ wasn’t happy with Omos’ actions after the match.

– WWE United States Champion Damian Priest defeated Robert Roode (with Dolph Ziggler) to retain his title. After blocking a Glorious DDT, Priest hit Roode with The Reckoning finisher for the pin to win.

– Bianca Belair defeated Doudrop via Count-Out. After sliding out of a cannonball attempt, Belair scooped Doudrop for a cannonball DDT but Doudrop walked out of it and left the ring.

– In the Miz TV segment, The Miz claimed 2022 to be his year and he couldn’t think of a better way to start it by beating Hall of Famer Edge in a match at WWE Day 1. Edge wanted to fight him, right there but Miz denied it. Edge ended the segment by punching Miz to the face.

– In the Number-One Contenders R-K-Bro-Nament Match, The Mysterios (Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio) defeated Alpha Academy (Otis and Chad Gable) to advance.

Gable hit a Dragon Screw on Dominik and went for a moonsault. But Dominik dodged it and rolled him up for the pin-fall win. The Mysterios vs. The Street Profits for the number-one contender’s spot was confirmed.

– In a short match, Finn Balor defeated T-BAR via his Coup De Grace finisher. Austin Theory hit Balor with an ATL after the match and took a selfie with him in the ring.

– In a backstage segment, Reggie saved WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke from being pinned by Tamina Snuka.

– Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defeated Liv Morgan to retain her title in the main event of the night. Liv blocked Becky’s finisher, the Man-Handle Slam, and rolled her up for a 2 count. Becky immediately converted that into a roll-up of her own and used the rope for leverage to get the pin to retain.

Becky raised her belt on the ramp and bragged about her title reign as an emotional Liv sat up on her knees in the ring and shook her head in disbelief to send the show off-air.