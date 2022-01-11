WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: January 10, 2022

New tag team champions were crowned on the show which also witnessed two former champions breaking up. Also, a new number-one contender for Raw Women’s Title was crowned in the main event at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Check out the recap and results from the January 10 episode of Monday Night Raw:

– WWE Champion Brock Lesnar kicked things off to make the Philly crowd go wild. Before Bobby Lashley came out to confront him, he told his former stablemates, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in a backstage segment that the Hurt Business is over, and that he works alone.

Lashley then met Lesnar in the ring and claimed that he has been running away from him for two decades. Lesnar laughed at him and said that he didn’t have a clue who Lashley was until they met at the Day 1 PPV.

Lesnar did a knock-knock joke with Paul Heyman and the punchline was “Bobby, who?” The champion then completely upstaged Lashley with the below statement before leaving the ring:

“Let me tell you something, Bobby Lashley, It’s impossible to beat Brock Lesnar, and it’s even more impossible to beat Brock Lesnar when you are a Brock Lesnar wannabe.”

Once Lesanr went to the back, Lashley got attacked by Cedric and Shelton. But the All-Mighty eventually took out his former Hurt Business partners on his own to stand tall.

– Alpha Academy (Otis and Chad Gable) defeated Team RK-BRO (Randy Orton and Riddle) (c) to win the RAW Tag Team Championships in the opening contest. Otis sent Riddle to the floor and powerslamm-ed Orton for a shocking pin to win.

– Apollo Crews, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode defeated the team of United States Champion Damian Priest and The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in a six-man tag team match. Ziggler got the pin for his team as he nailed a Zig Zag on Dawkins for the pin to win.

– Seth Rollins appeared for a promo session and announced that at Royal Rumble, he will defeat his brother Roman Reigns to become the next Universal Champion.

Big E interrupted his promo and declared his entry into the Royal Rumble Match. He claimed that he will win it and main event WrestleMania 38 by challenging for a title. Big E then challenged Rollins to a match, right there and Rollins accepted.

– Seth Rollins defeated Big E in this singles contest. E missed the Big Ending attempt on two occasions as Rollins failed to hit the Pedigree on him. The two trades shots in the finishing sequence as Rollins suddenly nailed a Stomp on E for the pin to win.

– Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. decided to split up as a tag team but they decided to stay friends. As Rhea was about to leave, Nikki turned heel and attacked her with a punch to the face. Nikki unloaded on Rhea to lay her down and told her that almost superheroes don’t need any friends.

– Omos defeated Nick Sanders in a short match after delivering a big chokeslam bomb followed by a boot to the chest for the pin to win.

– Edge hosted The Cutting Edge with his wife Beth Phoenix being the guest. The Miz and Maryse expectedly interrupted the conversation.

Miz claimed to have defeated Edge at Day 1, if not it was for Beth’s interference. Beth said she will rip apart Maryse at Royal Rumble, but if she’s too scared to show up then she will take great pleasure in knocking Miz’s teeth in.

– AJ Styles defeated Austin Theory in the next match via DQ after Grayson Waller attacked him. AJ went for the Phenomenal Forearm from the apron but Grayson pulled him off to cause the disqualification.

After the match, Theory took a selfie with a fallen AJ and left. AJ and Grayson then got into a brawl to give us a preview of what to expect in their scheduled match on NXT.

– In a video package, it was shown that Alexa Bliss went to therapy. The doctor showed Alexa what Charlotte Flair did to the Lilly doll at Extreme Rules as Bliss started throwing things in anger.

– Doudrop defeated Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan in a Triple Threat Match to become the Number-one Contender for the RAW Women’s Championship. She will now face Becky Lynch for the title at Royal Rumble 2022.

Becky was sitting at ringside who distracted Belair during a pin attempt. The two got involved in a brawl outside the ring as Doudrop delivered a second rope splash on Morgan to get the pin to win.

After the match, Becky offered a handshake to Doudrop but then she slapped her instead. Becky went for a Man-Handle Slam but Doudrop blocked it. Becky quickly retreated to the floor and looked on from the ramp to send Raw off the air.