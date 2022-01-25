WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: January 24, 2022

Plus, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and his challenger Bobby Lashley were also present for a weigh-in segment before their first-ever match at The Rumble.

An Academic Challenge was also there to set up the tag team title match while the United States Title was on the line on the show that took place at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio.

Check out the recap and results from the January 24 episode of Monday Night Raw:

– The “Weigh In” between WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley kicked off Raw. Corey Graves told Lesnar that he didn’t show up in proper clothing (Lesnar was dressed as a cowboy) for a weigh-in, and Lesnar asked Graves if he should get naked for him.

During the weigh-in, Bobby Lashley weighed 273 lbs while Lesnar weighed 286 lbs.

Lesnar started fooling around Lashley after the weigh-in as Lashley then said the following: “This is going to be the shortest title run of your career, and that is not a prediction, that’s a spoiler.”

Lesnar then joked about Lashley’s statement and told Paul Heyman that it’s Lashley who’s making jokes before exiting the ring.

– Bianca Belair defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega in the opening contest. Belair missed a moonsault as Vega tried to capitalize with the Code Red. But Bianca overpowered Vega and converted it into a KOD for the pin to win.

– Kevin Owens defeated Damian Priest (c) via DQ in the United States Championship match. Owens rolled up Priest with a handful of tights after which Priest got snapped and kept on pounding on Owens for the disqualification. Priest retained the US title since a title doesn’t change hands via DQ.

– Rhea Ripley, 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, and Liv Morgan defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella, Tamina, and Nikki A.S.H. in a six-woman tag team match.

Ripley applied the Prism Trap submission to force Carmella to tap out for the finish. After the match, Nikki delivered another cheap shot to Ripley.

– Team RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) defeated RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) in an Academic Challenge Spelling Bee Contest.

– Following the contest, Randy Orton defeated RAW Tag Team Champion Chad Gable (with Otis) in a singles contest. Orton broke out of an ankle lock and dropped Gable with an RKO for the pin to win.

– Alexa Bliss went back to therapy session where she remembered how she and the Lilly doll were really getting along.

– AJ Styles defeated Austin Theory. Theory wanted to cheat during a pin attempt but the referee stopped him and got into an argument. Styles nailed a Phenomenal Forearm on Theory to get the pin-fall win.

– Raw Women’s Champion insulted her challenger Doudrop in a backstage interview segment. Doudrop heard enough and pounced on Becky with an attack.

– The Mysterios (Rey and Dominik Mysterio) defeated The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) in a tag team match. Rey went for the 619 but Ford blocked and put Rey in the electric chair.

Rey countered with a roll-up for the win. After the match, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode hit the ring as chaos broke out to give us a preview of this year’s Royal Rumble match.

– Seth Rollins appeared in a backstage segment to confirm that he will be on this Friday’s SmackDown to deliver a message to Roman Reigns.

– Edge and Beth Phoenix crashed in Maryse’s Birthday Celebration hosted by The Miz in the main event segment. The GrIT Couple destroyed the birthday items and took out security guards with slams, Spears, and even a 3D.

Edge powerbomb-ed a security guard through the cake on the table as Miz and Maryse yelled from ringside to send Raw off the air.