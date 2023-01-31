WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: January 30, 2023

Builds for the Elimination Chamber also started as we got to know about the first Chamber match set for the February PLE. Plus, WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix were out to seek payback against Judgment Day.

Check out the recap and results from the January 30 episode of Monday Night Raw that took place at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma:

- Cody Rhodes kicked off Raw and talked about his win at the Men's Royal Rumble 2023 match. This led him to talk about his confirmed Wrestlemania match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as he made a bold claim.

"At WrestleMania, Roman Reigns can be the biggest superstar, but one thing he will not be is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion."

Judgment Day then interrupted him and this led to a matchup against Finn Balor for later the night. Suddenly, Edge came out and started brawling with Judgment Day but officials ran down to the ring to separate them.

- Seth Rollins defeated Chad Gable (with Otis) to qualify for the United States Championship Elimination Chamber Match. Countering an Ankle Lock, Rollins hit a Pedigree on Gable for the pin-fall win.

- WWE Women's Tag Team Champion IYO SKY (with Bayley and Dakota Kai) defeated Candice LeRae (with Mia Yim). Bayley distracted Candice, allowing IYO to roll her up for the pin-fall victory.

- Rhea Ripley came out and talked about her Women's Royal Rumble 2023 match win from the number-one spot.

She also remembered how Charlotte Flair won the Royal Rumble winner and challenged her for the title, a few years back to put her in her place.

Now, she's planning to return the favor to The Queen as she officially chose to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Mami made her choice and now it's official! 🤩#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/4OwUbL96WN — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 31, 2023

- During a backstage interview, Cathy Kelley asked Seth Rollins about Logan Paul eliminating him in the Men's Royal Rumble match. Rollins left without saying anything.

- Johnny Gargano (with Dexter Lumis) defeated Baron Corbin (with JBL) to qualify for the US Title Elimination Chamber Match.

JBL tried interfering but Lumis pulls out an ax and whacked JBL's cowboy hat with it. Gargano took advantage of the distraction and schoolboy-ed Corbin for the pin to win.

- United States Champion Austin Theory appeared on MVP's VIP Lounge. Theory wanted to change the name, The VIP Lounge to "Austin Theory Live."

Theory then took a shot at Bobby Lashley who eventually came out and attacked Theory. Lashley went for a Spear, but Theory pulled MVP in front of him as Lashley accidentally speared MVP.

"That's right Bobby, listen to your daddy!" 😳#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/72mOdE1so2 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 31, 2023

- On Miz TV, The Miz complained about not getting a proper spot at RAW is XXX. As Miz deserved proper respect, WWE Official Adam Pearce came out and introduced the newest member of the RAW Roster - Rick Boogs.

- Rick Boogs defeated The Miz in his first match on WWE TV since Wrestlemania 38. Boogz bulldozed his way for a pin-fall win in a short match by delivering a Fallaway Slam followed by a modified Military Slam.

- Maximum Male Models has been announced to be a part of the Raw roster.

- Bayley (with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY) and Becky Lynch had another verbal confrontation. Becky then assaulted Kai with a Steel Chair before challenging Bayley to a Steel Cage Match on next week's Raw.

Bayley hesitated but Becky then threatened to smash Dakota Kai with the Steel Chair if she didn't accept. Bayley eventually accepted Becky's challenge to make the match, official.

Next week, Becky and Bayley will run it back in a steel cage! 😳#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/QUtBdxApKz — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 31, 2023

- Adam Pearce revealed that Bianca Belair's opponent for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39 will be decided via a Number-One Contender's Elimination Chamber Match at the Elimination Chamber PLE.

4 Women have already qualified for the match and those are the final four women who were eliminated in the Women's Royal Rumble 2023 match - Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, and Asuka.

One of the remaining two spots will be declared via a Fatal 4-Way match on next week's Raw having the lineup - "Michin" Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven vs. Carmella.

During this backstage segment, Chelsea Green complained to Pearce about getting proper backstage accommodation. After this, Carmella made her return during a backstage interview with Cathy Kelley but she was interrupted by Asuka.

- Bronson Reed defeated Dolph Ziggler to qualify for the US Title Elimination Chamber Match. After a powerbomb, Reed ascended to the top and came off with the Tsunami for the pin to win.

- Byron Saxton announced that the last two US Title Elimination Chamber qualifier matches will take place next week on RAW with the below lineups:

Elias vs. Montez Ford

Damian Priest vs. Angelo Dawkins

- Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor (with Judgment Day members) in the main event of Raw. Edge came out during the match and attacked Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio.

Rhea Ripley attacked Edge but Beth Phoenix joined Edge at ringside and speared Ripley on the floor. Back in the ring, Balor missed Coup De Grace as Cody hit three Cross Rhodes moves to get the pin-fall win. Cody celebrated to end the show.