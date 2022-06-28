WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: June 27, 2022

A battle royal was in store on the card to determine the sixth entrant for the Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match, while the main event featured a Six-Pack Challenge to pick the final participant for the women’s MITB match.

Check out the recap and results from the June 27 episode of WWE Raw that took place at the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas:

– WWE Raw opened with legendary John Cena arriving at the venue and meeting the roster members in the backstage area. The superstars congratulated him on his 20th-anniversary occasion as we entered the main show.

– Riddle won the Last Chance Battle Royal opening match to qualify for the Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match as the sixth participant. Riddle paid tribute to Randy Orton with an RKO on The Miz and last eliminated him for the win.

– Raw commentary team announced that Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel or Elias or Elrod has been rescheduled and that match won't take place on the show.

– WWE Legends Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and current AEW Superstars Big Show, and Daniel Bryan congratulated John Cena on his 20th anniversary with video messages.

– Montez Ford (with Angelo Dawkins) defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso (with Jimmy Uso) in a singles contest.

Dawkins had a confrontation with Jimmy outside the ring as Jey dived out onto Dawkins. Ford rolled Jey Uso into the ring and climbed to the top turnbuckle to hit with the frog splash to get the pin.

With this win, Dawkins and Ford will now get to pick their Tag Team Title match stipulation at Money In The Bank.

– Judgment Day faction's Finn Balor and Damian Priest told Dominik Mysterio that their door is open for another recruitment. Finn Balor implicated that Dominik might not have bad luck but a bad father in Rey Mysterio. This forced Rey to challenge them to a tag team match on next week’s Raw.

– The Miz appeared for a promo session and suggested that Logan Paul and he should team up again at SummerSlam 2022. AJ Styles came out and punched him in the face, setting up for an impromptu matchup.

– AJ Styles defeated The Miz via Count-Out in the match after Miz opted to walk out of the ring while dodging a Phenomenal Forearm.

– United States Champion Theory met John Cena backstage and proceeded to insult him by saying that the fans should be celebrating him instead. He also tried to take a selfie with Cena, but he walked away.

– WWE Legends Stone Cold Steve Austin, Randy Orton, Kurt Angle, and AEW Wrestler Chris Jericho congratulated John Cena on his 20th anniversary with another set of video messages.

– Carmella tried to attack RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair during an in-ring interview segment but Bianca saw it coming and kicked her out of the ring instead.

– Liv Morgan defeated Alexa Bliss to pick up one of the biggest wins of her career. Bliss avoided an Oblivion and went for her pendant DDT but Morgan reversed it into a rollup for the pin to win.

– WWE Locker Room was on the entrance ramp to show their respect as the 16-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion John Cena made his way to the ring. Ex-WWE CEO Vince McMahon was in the ring to introduce Cena to the crowd.

Cena said that this celebration was not about him, but for the fans who for the past 20 years, have created an environment for him to be his true self. They’ve always been vocal about his appearance throughout all these years.

Cena added that he’s been waiting for the right moment to say thank you to the fans and last night was that right moment. He concluded his promo by saying the following: “We never give up. We’re just getting started. And if you want some … COME GET SOME!”

Cena then presented his new T-Shirt to a young fan in attendance and thanked the fans before he left the scene.

"Anything I do outside of this is never JUST me. It's about US coming together. This is all about WE. You have made me who I am today."@JohnCena #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/tbHDt67e3S — WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2022

– Bobby Lashley defeated Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) in a 1-on-2 Handicap Match with a Special Guest Enforcer in the WWE United States Champion Theory.

Lashley tapped out Hable with the Hurt Lock submission move after which The Alpha Academy and US Champion Theory attacked Lashley, but he fought them off, alone. After Gable received a Spear, Theory retreated from the ring.

– Cody Rhodes was shown inside a gym as he was rehabbing. It appeared to be a bittersweet moment for him watching as he will ve watching Money In The Bank from home instead of participating in it.

– Becky Lynch defeated Tamina, Doudrop, Shayna Baszler, Xia Li, and Nikki A.S.H. in a Last Chance Six-Pack Challenge to qualify for the Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match in the Raw main event match.

The finish saw Lynch fighting out Doudrop and hitting a Manhandle Slam from the second turnbuckle to get the pin-fall win. Big Time Becks was announced to be the final female participant of the Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match to end Raw.