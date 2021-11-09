WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: November 08, 2021

During the show, the WWE Champion squared off against a young opponent while he also suffered an ambush following the main-event battle between two former world champions.

Plus, a new number-one contender for the Raw Women’s Title was decided on the show that took place from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Check out the recap and results from the November 8 episode of Monday Night Raw:

– This week’s edition of Raw got kicked off with Seth Rollins cutting a promo in the ring. Seth claimed to be in charge of leading Team RAW to victory over SmackDown at Survivor Series 2021. He also proclaimed winning the WWE Championship from Big E in the near future.

Seth then verbally targeted Kevin Owens, his scheduled opponent for the night as he mentioned Owes to be 'a paramecium, an amoeba, and the biggest loser in the world.’ Owens came out and went after him, but Seth escaped from the scene.

– Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, AJ Styles, and Omos defeated RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro and The Street Profits in the opening battle.

Amid all the chaos outside the ring, Omos drove Riddle to the mat and wanted to tag in AJ. Ziggler instead tagged himself in and got the pinfall win. Randy Orton RKO-ed Ziggler after the match.

– WWE Official Adam Pearce ruled that the RAW Men’s Survivor Series Team is full of former WWE Champions except for Dominik Mysterio. Pearce said Dominik would have to face the returning Bobby Lashley, right there and if Dominik loses, Bobby will replace him on Team RAW.

– Bobby Lashley (with MVP) then defeated Dominik Mysterio (with Rey Mysterio) via the Hurt-Lock submission and got added to Team RAW.

– WWE Champion Big E defeated Chad Gable (with Otis) in a non-title battle. E caught a running Gable with an Uranage and planted him with a Big Ending for the win. Otis had a face-off with E as he wants to face the WWE Champion, next.

– Multiple 24/7 Title changes were noticed on Raw and the list goes as follows:

• Drake Maverick defeated Reggie (c) to win the 24/7 Title

• Akira Tozawa pinned Drake Maverick (c) to win the 24/7 Title

• Raw commentator Corey Graves pinned Akira Tozawa (c) to win the 24/7 Title

• Then Raw commentator Bryon Saxton pinned Corey Graves (c) to win the 24/7 Title

• Drake Maverick pinned Byron Saxton (c) to win the 24/7 Title

• Finally, Reggie pinned Drake Maverick (c) to escape Raw with the 24/7 Title around his waist

– RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair was confirmed for Survivor Series 2021.

– With Becky Lynch sitting at ringside, Liv Morgan defeated Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Carmella, and Queen Zelina in a Fatal 5 Way Match to become the new number-one contender for the RAW Women’s Championship.

Belair hit the KOD on Vega but Doudrop ran down and attacked Belair. The match continued due to the no-DQ rules. Carmella tried to steal the pin over Vega but Liv rolled her up from behind to get the win.

– Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Big E was made official for Survivor Series 2021.

– Seth Rollins defeated Kevin Owens by Count-Out on Raw main-event. The match continued at ringside as the two competitors tumbled into WWE Champion Big E who was sitting at ringside, Rollins ran back into the ring within the referee’s ten-count. Owens also tried to do so but he collided with E and got counted out.

After the match, Kevin Owens turned heel and snapped on Big E with a vicious attack. Blaming E for the loss, KO Powerbombed him on the ring. Fans booed Owens as he was screaming at ringside to send the show off-air.