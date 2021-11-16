WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: November 15, 2021

Also, Smackdown tag team champions made a surprise appearance on the show and competed in a match. Plus, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was one-upped by her current challenger.

Check out the recap and results from the November 15 episode of Monday Night Raw that took place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana:

– A fuming Big E kicked things off on Raw with a promo session as he addressed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns’ actions from Smackdown.

E said that Reigns made their Survivor Series match personal as he went after his family - Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Big E claimed to put Roman in a Brooklyn hospital after their match, this Sunday.

Big E then called out Kevin Owens to the ring and the Prizefighter came out to exchange some words with the champion. Suddenly, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos came out and attacked Big E. Riddle came out and made the save for Big E.

WWE Officials Sonya Deville then announced Big E and Riddle vs. The Usos for the show.

– WWE Champion Big E and RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle defeated SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos via DQ in the opening contest. Seth Rollins interfered and triple-teamed on Riddle with The Usos to cause the disqualification. Randy Orton made the save and began a Six-Man Tag Team Match.

– Seth Rollins and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos then defeated WWE Champion Big E and RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro in this match. Rollins got the win by rolling up Riddle.

After the match, The Usos kept on attacking Riddle, but Big E and Orton stopped them. Orton nailed an RKO on Jey Uso. Big E then sent a message to Roman Reigns by dropping Jey with a Big Ending.

– Bianca Belair defeated Tamina Snuka in a singles contest by hitting a KOD for the pin to win. After the match, Doudrop came out and stated that she will be looking for Bianca after Survivor Series.

– RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch addressed SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in a promo session ahead of their Survivor Series match. Liv Morgan interrupted and vowed to win the RAW Women’s Championship from Becky in the near future.

"I’m the person you’re gonna go face to face with at #SurvivorSeries. I'm gonna force you to face all your insecure demons. This isn’t about brand supremacy. It’s about personal legacy."#WWERaw Women's Champion @BeckyLynchWWE sends a scathing message to @MsCharlotteWWE. pic.twitter.com/rwZVxOSQdT — WWE (@WWE) November 16, 2021

Becky reminded Liv that since after coming back came back, she won two Titles, while Liv has done nothing. Liv called Big Time Becks a Big Time Bi**h after which Becky went for the Man-handle Slam. But Liv countered and sent Becky across the ring. Liv posed with the Raw Women’s Title to end the segment.

– The Street Profits - Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated Alpha Academy - Chad Gable and Otis in a tag team action. Gable went for a crossbody but Ford rolled through and pinned him, out of nowhere.

– Queen Zelina Vega (with Carmella) defeated one-half of WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nikki A.S.H. (with Rhea Ripley) in a singles contest. Vega targeted Nikki’s legs and planted her with the Code Red for the win.

– Then WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley (with Nikki A.S.H) defeated Carmella in another singles action. Mella connected with a Superkick only to be hit back with a headbutt from Ripley followed by the Riptide for the win.

After the match, Vega cut a heel promo on how she and the most beautiful Carmella, will lead Team RAW to victory at Survivor Series 2021.

– Kevin Owens defeated Finn Balor in the next matchup. Owens hit his pendant sitdown Pop-Up Powerbomb for a close 2 count. Balor then drop-kicked Owens and head to the top ropes only to be crotched. Owens followed up with the Stunner for the victory.

– AJ Styles and Omos defeated Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in a tag team match. Omos took out Ziggler with a huge slam and tagged AJ to deliver the Phenomenal Forearm for the pin to win.

– Bobby Lashley defeated Rey Mysterio in the main event of Raw. Rey tapped out to the All-Mighty’s Hurt Lock submission maneuver. Adam Pearce came out and announced that Rey Mysterio is off the RAW Men’s Survivor Series Team.

Austin Theory then dropped Dominik with the ATL and got a selfie with the Mysterios. Pearce then announced that Theory will replace Rey at Survivor Series. Theory continued to snap selfies as the officials checked on the Mysterios to send the show off-air.