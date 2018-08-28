WWE Monday Night Raw results with video highlights: August 27, 2018

We learnt about prime championship matches for the upcoming PPV event on Raw last night along with a huge face-off between the Universal Champion and the Money in the Bank briefcase holder, while there was a sweet homecoming for a former women's champion as well on the show.

WWE Raw opened with the arrival of Roman Reigns who received loud boos from the crowd. He headed to the ring with a smile on his face to call out Braun Strowman. The Monster among Men appeared in the ring to announce that he will cash in the MITB contract at Hell in a Cell PPV event.

Meanwhile, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre showed up to challenge the men standing in the ring. Baron Corbin made his way to the ramp to confirm this tag team match as the main event. He also announced another match where he himself would take on Finn Balor.

It was the opening contest of Raw in which Balor received a chair shot from Corbin to DQ the match. But, as the man in-charge on the night, Corbin changed the match into a no-disqualification affair. Corbin delivered another chair shot followed by the End of Days to pick up the win.

Next up, Dana Brooke competed in a singles match for the first time after nine months. Sasha Banks was her opponent on the show. Brooke tried hard to pick up the win with a spinning back elbow. But Banks step aside and converted it into a Bank Statement for the win.

Later, the Revival received a non-title matchup against The B-Team. Axel tried to pick up the win with a neckbreaker. But Dawson kicked out and hit a Shatter Machine on him to get a pinfall win. They vowed to come after the WWE Raw tag team titles once the match was over.

Next up, in a promo, Seth Rollins addressed the Toronto crowd and issued an IC title open challenge. Kevin Owens showed up to accept the challenge and to put up a great fight. Rollins hit a frog splash while Owens pulled off a Stone Cold Stunner for a nearfall victory. Owens missed a moonsault after which Rollins hit the Curb Stomp for the win. Owens said I Quit after the match before he left the ring.

Later, Elias was out in the ring for his usual music segment. Instead, he started to insult the Toronto crowd. Trish Stratus came out to give a reply to those insults with a slap!

Ronda Rousey and Natalya joined Trish for an in-ring pose. Meanwhile, Alicia Fox had a match against Natalya after this segment. Nattie squashed Foxy with the Sharpshooter to pay tribute to her dad, late great Jim Neidhart.

Next up, Bobby Lashley competed in a two-on-one handicap match against The Asecension. Viktor fell victim to a Spinebuster and an over-the-shoulder face-first to the mat for a pinfall loss.

Jinder Mahal received a singles contest against Dean Ambrose. Mahal signalled for a Khallas but Ambrose countered it with a Dirty Deeds for the win.

As per earlier announcement, Roman Reigns teamed up with Braun Strowman to take on Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre in the main event of WWE Raw. Ziggler and McIntyre got the match disqualified by stomping on Reigns beyond the referees count.

Strowman later charged into the ring to attack Reigns. Ambrose and Rollins came down to provide backup for their Shield teammae, but fell victim to a Claymore from McIntyre. Reigns digested a running powerslam from Strowman to end the show.