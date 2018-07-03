WWE Monday Night Raw results with video highlights: July 2, 2018

Roman Reigns kicked off this week's WWE Raw. He looked tired of verbal confrontations with Bobby Lashley and wanted him in a match. However, he was soon interrupted by Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre, who came out to attack Reigns inside the ring. Seth Rollins came out to save his buddy and sent the two heels outside the ring.

Next up, Reigns and Rollins demanded a tag team match against McIntyre and Ziggler after what transpired on the opening segment. They got the match they wanted, but failed to seek redemption as the Revival came out and started attacking Reigns and Rollins to disqualify the match.

Later, Kurt Angle still forced Roman Reigns to team up with Bobby Lashley for a match against The Revival later in the night. Lashley cleared house and made way for Reigns' finishing move, spear. But the Revival started double-teaming on Reigns to disqualify the match yet again. Lashley walked away from the ring, while The Revival continued the beatdown on Reigns to close the segment.

Next up, Matt Hardy squared off in a singles contest against Curtis Axel on Raw. Bo Dallas distracted Hardy which allowed Axel to hit with a modified neckbreaker and get the pinfall win.

Meanwhile, the Authors of Pain also had a match against Titus Worldwide in which they hit the Last Chapter on Crews to get the win.

Later in a cutsecene segment, Baron Corbin demanded an apology from Finn Balor for attacking him during last week's Raw. Balor refused to apologise to the Constable. Rather he delivered a big right hand and followed it up with a Sling Blade to put Corbin out of the ring.

Meanwhile, a couple of counseling segments aired on the show featuring Sasha Banks and Bayley.

Next up, Nia Jax vs. Mickie James took place on Raw. James had Alexa Bliss in her corner. So Nia brought Natalya to make things even. Nattie neutralized Bliss with a clothesline at the ringside area. Nia connected with the pendant Samoan Drop inside the ring to defeat James easily.

Later, the women's division action continued as Ember Moon featured in a match against Liv Morgan alongside the members of Riott Squad at ringside. Moon connected with an Eclipse to pick up a big win.

Mojo Rawley continued his rivalry against No Way Jose. Mojo denied having a contest against Jose. Instead, he put down Jose with a punch in the ramp.

Kevin Owens vs. Braun Strowman was the main event of WWE Raw. Owens had no intentions to have the match and ran to the backstage to a portable toilet. Strowman was able to find him and pulled the mobile toilet into the ramp and pushed it off the stage to end this week's edition of the show.