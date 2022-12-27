WWE Monday Night Raw: Top 10 moments revealed from 2022

Bengaluru, Dec 27: No live edition of Monday Night Raw aired this week on USA Network due to WWE working with limited production members amid the holiday season.
WWE Universe in New York City was instead treated with an untelevised live event from the iconic Madison Square Garden Arena. At the same time, WWE also presented the best moments of 2022 from the red brand via their social media platforms.
Check out the top 10 of those moments from Monday Night Raw of this year:
10. Judgment Day kicks out their original leader Edge
Edge formed the Judgment Day faction right after WrestleMania 38 with Damian Priest. Rhea Ripley was the next to join followed by Finn Balor.
The
night
after
Hell
in
a
Cell
when
the
group
looked
better
than
ever,
Edge
was
ultimately
taken
out
by
the
remaining
three
members
on
the
June
6
episode
of
Raw.
Afterwards,
Dominik
Mysterio
was
added
to
the
group
in
September.
The
couple
kissed
but
Reggie
pinned
the
then
24/7
Champion
Brooke
to
win
the
Title.
Tamina,
Tozawa,
and
then
Brooke
won
back
the
24/7
Title
in
that
wild
segment
from
April
18
episode.
An
absolute
physical
rivalry
between
Brock
Lesnar
and
Bobby
Lashley
was
renewed
when
Lesnar
returned
to
WWE
Raw
during
the
October
10
episode
and
massacred
The
All-Mighty.
It led to their big match at Crown Jewel that had a lacklustre finish which is reportedly a planned one since Lesnar vs. Lashley III could be waiting at Royal Rumble.
Just
when
it
looked
like
the
rivalry
of
the
year
-
Seth
Rollins
vs.
Cody
Rhodes
had
ended
after
their
Hell
in
a
Cell
encounter,
Rollins
did
the
despicable
act
as
he
attacked
Rhodes
with
a
sledgehammer
into
the
neck
on
the
June
6
episode
of
Raw.
If that wasn’t it, he ripped Cody’s shirt off to expose the torn pectoral shoulder, hurt it even more, and write him off the television.
3.
Team
RK-Bro
Win
WWE
Raw
Tag
Team
Titles
The alliance of Randy Orton and Matt Riddle – Team RK-Bro put up one of the greatest acts of 2022 and their popularity touched a high note when they captured the Raw Tag Team Championships.
It
happened
on
March
7
episode
as
Team
Alpha
Academy
defended
the
gold
against
RK-Bro
and
Seth
Rollins
and
Kevin
Owens.
Riddle
got
the
pin-fall
win
on
his
team’s
behalf
and
the
WWE
Universe
just
came
unglued
with
that
victory.
It happened during a Fatal-4-Way tag team match as Braun Strowman bulldozed through everyone and everything standing in his path to deliver a message to the red brand roster.
On the Road to WrestleMania 38, Kevin Owens continued his insults towards “Stone Cold” Steve Austin to get him booked for the Kevin Owens Show talk show. The ultimate disrespect came when KO walked out with the iconic glass-shattering music of The Texas Rattlesnake on the March 21 episode.
Donning
an
Austin
3:16
t-shirt,
Owens
had
a
bald
scalp
on
his
head
and
he
completed
his
look
with
black
knee
braces
and
jean
shorts.
The
Prizefighter
also
gave
a
Stunner
to
a
beer
can
carrier
to
end
the
segment.