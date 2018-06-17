WWE Money in the Bank 2018 preview and schedule

In combined ten matches will be hosted on the main show of the Money in the Bank match card. Plus there will be a kick-off show match where the Raw tag team titles will be on the line. WWE Network is the place to be to watch the show live-on-demand.

Here is the schedule of the show for Indian fans,

Live telecast: Monday, June 18, 2018, 4.30 AM (WWE Network/Sony Ten 1/Ten 1 HD Network)

Repeat telecast: Monday, June 18, 2018, 12 & 7 PM (Sony Ten 1/Ten 1 HD Network)

Thursday, June 21, 2018, 7 PM (Sony Ten 1/Ten 1 HD Network)

Sunday, June 24, 2018, 2 PM (Sony Ten 1/Ten 1 HD Network)

Full match card of Money in the Bank along with predictions is given below:

The Bludgeon Brothers(c) vs Gallows and Anderson (Smackdown Tag Team Titles)

Prediction: The Bludgeon Brothers are perhaps the strongest tag team right now in the WWE. But when it comes to championship reigns, they have under-delivered so far. These two have literally done nothing ever since their titles win agianst The Usos who made the titles prestigious than ever. Hence, giving these to Gallows-Anderson will be the smart choice, here.

Bobby Lashley vs Sami Zayn

Prediction: The less we talk about this rivalry is good for you. This has absolutely been a headache for the fans on Raw. We can not imagine why WWE booked Lashley in such a disastrous storyline which has become one of the worst in the era. Hopefully, this ends tonight in a match where the Dominator will squash his Canadian opponent.



Seth Rollins(c) vs Elias (Intercontinental Title)

Prediction: The feud for the IC title has just begun on WWE Raw. Elias is the best contender to win the mid-card championship at this point of his career. But WWE officials can’t afford to dethrone Rollins at a time when he is carrying the show every week. We guess these two will either get disqualified or counted out to end the match. The feud will continue over the next few weeks to set up another PPV match next month.

Carmella(c) vs Asuka (Smackdown Women's Title)

Prediction: Asuka is the clear favorite to win this match at Money in the Bank. But WWE has portrayed Carmella as a strong heel lately and that indicates the title run might not end that quickly. So we expect interference in this contest by either the IIconics or Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. There’s also a chance that we might see James Ellsworth return in a surprising capacity to help Mella retain her title.

Daniel Bryan vs Big Cass

Prediction: Most of the fans and critics do think that Daniel Bryan deserves much better than this feud. Unfortunately, upcoming advertisements indicate that this rivalry will continue. Bryan won the previous match at Backlash. Hence Cass will settle the score tonight. This will set up a rubber match at Extreme Rules next month.

Roman Reigns vs Jinder Mahal

Prediction: WWE has booked Roman Reigns with Jinder Mahal for the entire summer season. So this will not come to an end until we reach Summerslam. The problem with the feud is obvious that the fans see Reigns as a heel despite the presence of Mahal. They are not much invested in this feud. Mahal is expected to end tonight’s match with DQ afer interference from Sunil Singh to continue the feud.

Nia Jax (c) vs Ronda Rousey (Raw Women's Title)

Prediction: This match is said to be the main event of Money in the Bank PPV. Hence we expect multiple twists in this match. Stephanie McMahon might show up to assist Nia Jax for her title retention. There is a chance that Natalya might win the MITB briefcase earlier in the night. She might decide to cash in the contract against Ronda Rousey in case her best friend wins the championship. So the celebration will not last long for her and this will set up up her next match at Summerslam.

AJ Styles(c) vs Shinsuke Nakamura (Last Man Standing for WWE Title)

Prediction: The Last Man Standing environment gives the upper-hand to Nakamura for winning his maiden title in the WWE. He has improved a lot ever since turning into a heel back at Wrestlemania 34. So this is the perfect time for him to win the prime title present in sports entertainment. But then again the rivalry will continue till the next PPV event of the WWE.

Which brand do YOU think will bring home the next Ms. (or Mrs.) #MITB: 🔴or 🔵? pic.twitter.com/f5tge0qOmZ — WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2018

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Prediction: Natalya is the clear favorite to win this year’s Money in the Bank women’s division matchup. She does have the strongest momentum on her side. Plus this win will also ensure a future feud against Ronda Rousey which is the sole reason behind her move to Raw. In case WWE changes the previous plan then Lana or Becky Lynch from Smackdown Live have the best chance to win the contest.

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Prediction: There are multiple names being speculated to be the winner of this contest. The Miz is the front-runner as it will allow him to get back to the main event picture. Rusev and Samoa Joe are strong contenders too as they look for the top position on the Smackdown roster. Braun Strowman is the only name available from Raw in case the creative team sets up a future title match against Brock Lesnar at Summerslam.