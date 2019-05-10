WWE Money in the Bank 2019: Match card, date, start time and where to watch

The PPV is named after the Money in the Bank ladder match, which previously only took place at WrestleMania. The Money in the Bank ladder match debuted at WrestleMania 21 in 2005 and was then held at the next five WrestleMania events, after which the match concept was spun off on to its own pay-per-view beginning in 2010.

Last year, Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss won their respective Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, with the Goddess of WWE interrupting Ronda Rousey's singles match debut to cash in on Raw Women's Champion Nia Jax and capture her fifth Women's Title.

Tell us who's walking out of #MITB with the contract in hand. ⬇ pic.twitter.com/CwH9o7MxA6 — WWE (@WWE) May 8, 2019

In the men's ladder match, Ricochet, Randy Orton, Baron Corbin, Finn Balor, Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, Andrade and Ali will battle it out. Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Carmella, Ember Moon, Natalya, Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose and Naomi will fight for the briefcase in the women's ladder match. Who will win it this year? Find out when MITB 2019 airs via WWE Network on May 19.

Apart from the traditional ladder matches, there are a few more championship and storyline based matches on the card and expect a few more to be added in the lead up to the event.

Here is all you need to know about Money in the Bank 2019:

Date, start time and location

Date: Sunday, May 19, (In Indian Monday, May 20)

Time: 05:30 AM IST

Location: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut, USA

The Money in the Bank Kickoff show will begin at 4.30 AM IST and can be seen on a free stream on WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

WHERE TO WATCH WWE MONEY IN THE BANK 2019?

Watch WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Live on the WWE Network, which can be used to watch this event live across all streaming devices through the WWE App on mobiles, tablets, Smart TVs and consoles.

You can also watch it LIVE and EXCLUSIVE in India on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 1 HD in English and SONY TEN 3 and SONY TEN 3 HD in Hindi on 20th May 2019 from 05:30AM onwards.

The repeat telecast will be at 6:00 pm on May 20, 2019.

MATCH CARD

• Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair (SmackDown Women's Title Match)

• Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles

• WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens

• Roman Reigns vs. Elias

• The Miz vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage Match)

• Raw & SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans (Raw Women's Title Match)

• Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

• Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

• United States Champion Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio

• Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese to battle Ariya Daivari