English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

WWE Money in the Bank 2019: Match card, date, start time and where to watch

By
WWE Money in the Bank 2019: Match card, date, start time and where to watch
WWE Money in the Bank 2019: Match card, date, start time and where to watch

Bengaluru, May 10: WWE's next pay-per-view, the Money in the Bank featuring Raw, Smackdown and 205Live superstars is set to take place in ten days time at XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut, USA.

The PPV is named after the Money in the Bank ladder match, which previously only took place at WrestleMania. The Money in the Bank ladder match debuted at WrestleMania 21 in 2005 and was then held at the next five WrestleMania events, after which the match concept was spun off on to its own pay-per-view beginning in 2010.

Last year, Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss won their respective Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, with the Goddess of WWE interrupting Ronda Rousey's singles match debut to cash in on Raw Women's Champion Nia Jax and capture her fifth Women's Title.

In the men's ladder match, Ricochet, Randy Orton, Baron Corbin, Finn Balor, Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, Andrade and Ali will battle it out. Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Carmella, Ember Moon, Natalya, Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose and Naomi will fight for the briefcase in the women's ladder match. Who will win it this year? Find out when MITB 2019 airs via WWE Network on May 19.

Apart from the traditional ladder matches, there are a few more championship and storyline based matches on the card and expect a few more to be added in the lead up to the event.

Here is all you need to know about Money in the Bank 2019:

Date, start time and location

Date: Sunday, May 19, (In Indian Monday, May 20)

Time: 05:30 AM IST

Location: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut, USA

The Money in the Bank Kickoff show will begin at 4.30 AM IST and can be seen on a free stream on WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

WHERE TO WATCH WWE MONEY IN THE BANK 2019?

Watch WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Live on the WWE Network, which can be used to watch this event live across all streaming devices through the WWE App on mobiles, tablets, Smart TVs and consoles.

You can also watch it LIVE and EXCLUSIVE in India on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 1 HD in English and SONY TEN 3 and SONY TEN 3 HD in Hindi on 20th May 2019 from 05:30AM onwards.

The repeat telecast will be at 6:00 pm on May 20, 2019.

MATCH CARD

• Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair (SmackDown Women's Title Match)

• Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles

• WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens

• Roman Reigns vs. Elias

• The Miz vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage Match)

• Raw & SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans (Raw Women's Title Match)

• Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

• Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

• United States Champion Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio

• Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese to battle Ariya Daivari

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, May 10, 2019, 10:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 10, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue