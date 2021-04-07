WWE Money in the Bank, Backlash 2021 PPV date and venue details

WWE often revealed their entire PPV schedule for the fans during the pre-pandemic era which isn't the case, now. Their touring is stopped and PPVs are being conducted in their ThunderDome setups.

It's been reported by PWInsider that Money In the Bank and Backlash are going to be the next two WWE pay-per-view events following WrestleMania.

Money In the Bank will go down on May 16 while Backlash is scheduled for Sunday, June 20. It seems the company is going with the one PPV, per month policy.

The schedule also reflects how the creative team will have more than one month of timespan between two WWE pay-per-view events for the buildup purpose.

Money In the Bank and Backlash will be the first WWE Specials to take place from WWE's new ThunderDome residency at the Yuengling Center on the campus of the University of South Florida in Tampa.

WWE will start taping in this ThunderDome venue at the Yuengling Center from the post-WrestleMania episode of RAW on April 12.

All the Raw, SmackDown, and pay-per-view tapings will be done, here until early August. WWE made an official announcement about this new ThunderDome capacity, last week on the verge of leaving the Tropicana Field.

“WWE takes great pride in providing our fans and network partners with cutting-edge production and one of the most interactive atmospheres in all of television every single week,” said Kevin Dunn, WWE Executive Producer & Chief, Global Television Production.

“We look forward to the next iteration of the WWE ThunderDome at Yuengling Center as we continue to take the fan experience to a whole new level.”

It was also noted that more than 650,000 fans have registered for WWE ThunderDome virtual viewing experience since last August.

The Yuengling Center will continue to run closed-set WWE tapings with COVID-19 protocols in place for talent, crew, and employees.

WWE’s usual touring schedule through towns isn't resuming as the physical attendance by fans won't be allowed except for WrestleMania 37.

WWE’s first ThunderDome residency was at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida which began in August 2020.

Then they began taping at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg of Tampa Nay area from December 11 onwards while The Yuengling Center will be their third ThunderDome venue to be used during the COVID-19 era.

According to the Yuengling Center’s official website, it looks like WWE is scheduled to be there until Tuesday, August 3 making the August 2 edition of RAW to be the last show there.

This venue was previously known as the University of South Florida Sun Dome which now has the capacity of hosting 10,411 fans without any COVID-19 protocols in place.