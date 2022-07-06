WWE NXT 2.0 Great American Bash results, recap and highlights: July 5, 2022

From the women’s side, the Toxic Attraction defended their tag team titles while Tiffany Stratton and Wendy Choo settled their differences at the special event that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Check out the recap and results from the July 5 episode of WWE NXT 2.0:

- Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade defeated Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) (with Mandy Rose) to win NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships in the opening contest of NXT.

Rose, the NXT Women’s Champion, made interferences on multiple occasions that led the referee to eject her from ringside. Jade speared Jayne on the outside while Perez planted Dolin with Pop Rox to get the pin-fall win.

- Trick Williams (with Carmelo Hayes) defeated Wes Lee in the next match. Lee kicked Williams out of the ring but Williams took some vaseline and covered Lee's eyes with it before landing a spin kick on him to get the three counts.

- Tiffany Stratton defeated Wendy Choo to get his revenge as the latter covered her powder to her face in a backstage segment. Choo went for a German suplex but Stratton tossed Choo to the corner and hit her finisher to secure the three counts.

- Apollo Crews made his way to the NXT ring and cut a promo on potential opponents that he could take on. He issued an open challenge and Giovanni Vinci came out. Crews proposed that they should compete in the ring, right there but Vinci wanted the match to happen next week.

- Carmelo Hayes (with Trick Williams) (C) defeated Grayson Waller to retain his NXT North American Championship. Waller hit a pop-up cutter but Hayes rolled to the outside to avoid the pin attempt.

Waller brought Hayes back into the ring and looked to hit another cutter but Hayes hit a mid-air codebreaker, hit the rope top ropes, and followed up a diving leg drop to get the pin-fall win.

- Creed Brothers (Julius and Brutus Creed) (C) defeated Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships. The finish saw Julius slamming Kemp to the mat and then hitting him with a sliding lariat for the pin to win. After the match, The Diamond Mine got back together.

- Von Wagner and Solo Sikoa got into a heated argument that led to a big brawl in the backstage area.

- Bron Breakker (C) defeated Cameron Grimes to retain his NXT Championship. Grimes took advantage of the hurt shoulder of Breakker and hit the Cave-In but Breakker kicked out. Grimes went to the top rope but Breakker cut him off with a mid-air spear to secure the pin to win.

After the match, Breakker celebrated his title win but JD McDonagh attacked him from behind. He drove Breakker with an overhead slam through a table to end the show.