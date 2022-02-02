WWE NXT 2.0 results, recap and highlights: February 1, 2022

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose was also forced to grant a title shot to her current rival. Plus, the Imperium faction was also in action against the Diamond faction in a huge tag team match.

Check out the recap and results from the February 1 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Tampa, Florida:

– Imperium (Gunther and NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner) defeated Diamond Mine (Roderick Strong and The Creed Brothers) in the six-man tag team opening contest.

Gunther and Brutus Creed went at each other inside the ring while the others continued brawling outside the ring. Brutus got rid of a Sleeper but ended up eating a huge chop followed by a powerbomb to digest the pin-fall loss.

– Toxic Attraction – NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne arrived at the ring as the latter duo announced that they will put their titles on the line against Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta at NXT Vengeance Day.

Kay Lee Ray came out and demanded a shot at the NXT Women’s Title. Mandy declined the challenge but KLR promised that she will have her title match by any means. KLR slapped Mandy in the face and scared away Dolin and Jayne with her baseball bat.

– Raquel Gonzalez defeated Cora Jade in a singles contest. Gonzalez blocked a jumping knee by catching Cora mid-air and then drove her with the Chingona Bomb for the pin to win.

Gonzalez then agreed to team up with Cora in the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament that will begin, soon.

– Sarray made her in-ring return by defeating Kayla Inlay in a short match by dumping her opponent with a Suplex.

– NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Cameron Grimes came face-to-face and exchanged promos to hype up their scheduled title match at NXT Vengeance Day.

– Joe Gacy (with Harland) defeated LA Knight after Grayson Waller caused the distraction. Waller’s new bodyguard Sanga scared Knight as Waller took him out with a Stunner while the referee was distracted.

Gacy capitalized with the handspring clothesline finisher to get the pin to win. Once the match was over, Grayson introduced his bodyguard Sanga (formerly known as Saurav Gurjar) to the NXT audience and ordered him to attack Knight.

Knight vs. Sanga was also confirmed by him for next week with the stipulation that if Knight wins then Waller may consider getting rid of the restraining order against Knight.

– Wendy Choo defeated Amari Miller via distraction from Tiffany Statton who came out and slid in a credit card at her. Wendy clotheslined her way to the victory and took the credit card before she left the scene.

– A vignette aired showing that Nikkita Lyons is coming soon to NXT.

– Andre Chase defeated Draco Anthony by planting him face-first into the mat for the pin to win.

– Kay Lee Ray kidnapped Toxic Attraction and continued chasing Mandy Rose for the title match. KLR dumped a cake and a platter of spaghetti on Rose in the kitchen area.

– In the main event, WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa defeated Legado Del Fantasma members Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde (with Santos Escobar and Elektra Lopez).

The finishing sequence saw Ciampa putting Wilde through a table outside the ring, much to the delight of the audience. Breakker pressed Mendoza high in the air, turned that into a powerslam in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

– After Breakker and Ciampa made their exit, KLR chased Mandy Rose into the ring and scared her with the baseball bat. Mandy finally agreed to face KLR for the NXT Women’s Title, next week. But KLR took out Mandy with a Superkick and a KLR Bomb to close the show.