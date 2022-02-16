WWE NXT 2.0 results, recap and highlights: February 15, 2022

A Weaponized Steel Cage Match summed up the ongoing rivalry between Pete Dunne and Tony D’Angelo. Also, the Men’s Dusty Cup Finale match was hosted on the show that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Check out the recap and results from the February 15 episode of WWE NXT 2.0:

– Pete Dunne defeated Tony D’Angelo in the opening contest which took place under the Weaponized Steel Cage Match stipulation.

With several weapons hanging around the cage wall, Dunne hit D’Angelo in the gut with a crowbar and nailed the Bitter End on top of table debris for the pin to win.

– In a vignette, Raquel Gonzalez woke up Cora Jade at 5:00 AM to train for the upcoming Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. Kay Lee Ray and Io Shirai were also shown in a backstage segment as they were prepping up for the Dusty Cup.

– Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne with NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose) (c) defeated Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta to retain WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Mandy Rose distracted Pirotta who was sent into the steel ring steps while Dolin capitalized with a roundhouse kick on Indi. Jayne and Dolin double-teamed on Indi with a High-Low move for the pin to win.

– LA Knight came out for a promo but he was interrupted by Grayson Waller, right away. Waller’s bodyguard Sanga tried to attack LA but he was sent out of the ring. LA announced that he will be facing Waller in a singles contest on next week’s episode of NXT 2.0.

– Tommaso Ciampa said in a promo that Raw Superstar Dolph Ziggler has mistaken his loyalty for fear. Ciampa sent a message to Ziggler by throwing off a chair.

– Carmelo Hayes (c) (with Trick Williams) defeated Cameron Grimes to retain his NXT North American Championship. Trick distracted Grimes as he got dropped near the corner. Hayes went to the top and hit the big flying leg drop for the pin to win.

– Creed Brothers (with Malcolm Bivens) defeated MSK (Wes Lee and Nash Carter) to win the 2022 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.

Julius caught Carter mid-air at ringside, then slammed him on his head with a rolling senton on the floor. Julius nailed a sliding forearm on Carter for the pin to win.

– Solo Sikoa issued a challenge to Gunther (formerly known as WALTER) and claimed he can’t wait to make Gunther his bi**h.

– Dolph Ziggler vs. Tommaso Ciampa was confirmed to take place on next week’s episode of NXT 2.0.

– Bron Breakker (c) defeated Santos Escobar (with Legado del Fantasma’s Elektra Lopez, Joaquin Wilde, and Raul Mendoza) to retain the NXT Championship.

Dolph Ziggler attacked Bron during the match but Ciampa ran out to make the save. The two fought outside the ring as the match continued. Bron blocked the Phantom Driver and came back with a big Spear takedown.

He pressed Escobar high in the air and dropped him into a powerslam for the pin to win. Bron raised the NXT Title in the air for a celebration as NXT vengeance Day 2022 went off the air.