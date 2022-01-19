WWE NXT 2.0 results, recap and highlights: January 18, 2022

New contenders for NXT North American Title were also decided on the show where the feud between NXT Women’s Champion and her potential next challenger was intensified.

Plus, the 2022 edition of the Dusty Cup Tag Team Classic also kicked off on the episode that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Check out the recap and results from the January 18 edition of WWE NXT 2.0:

– LA Knight hopped out of his car in the opening sequence as he was in search of Grayson Waller. LA arrived at the ring and called out Waller who eventually came out to let know that he had secured a restraining order against LA for last week’s assault.

Suddenly, Dexter Lumis came out and went after Waller but Waller ran away blocking The Silence finisher.

– In the opening contest, Grayson Waller defeated Dexter Lumis in a one-on-one capacity. Lumis was in control when the bodyguard of Waller appeared at ringside (Saurav Gurjar, the former Tag Team partner of Veer Mahaan in Indus Sher) and took Lumis out. Waller easily hit The Stunner on Lumis to get the pin to win.

– Creed Brothers - Brutus Creed and Julius Creed (with The Diamond Mine’s Malcolm Bivens) defeated Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen in the opening match of the 2022 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.

Julius rammed Jensen head-first back into the barrier as Briggs was left alone in the ring. After double-teaming on Birggs, Brutus hit an assisted slam while Julius followed up with a lariat to get the pin-fall victory.

– Dante Chen vs. Guru Raaj was the next match that ended in a No Contest as Duke Hudson came out and attacked both of them. Hudson sent Raaj into the steel steps and then powerbomb-ed Chen as the official ran out to make the save.

– Tony D’Angelo hosted a Memorial Service for Pete Dunne and declared that he has his sights set on WWE NXT North American Title. The champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams came out but they were interrupted by Cameron Grimes who also wanted to go after the title.

Carmelo proposed a match between Grimes and Tony with the winner facing him for the title. Tony tried to punch Grimes, but Grimes hit him back with Pete Dunne’s picture to end the segment.

– Ivy Nile (with The Diamond Mine’s Malcolm Bivens) defeated Kay Lee Ray in the next match via a distraction from after NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose.

KLR went for the KLR bomb but Mandy got on the apron. As KLR went after Mandy, Ivy hit a Sunset Flip to secure the pin to win.

After the match, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin joined Mandy for a beatdown on KLR but Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta made the save, sending The Toxic Attraction for a retreat.

– Harland attacked Odyssey Jones in a backstage segment to injure his knees.

– A vignette aired to reveal that repackaged Sarray is coming back to NXT 2.0.

– Edris Enofe and Malik Blade defeated Legado del Fantasma’s Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde (with Santos Escobar and Elektra Lopez) to advance to the next round of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic 2022.

Escobar tried to interfere in the match but NXT Champion Bron Breakker appeared and carried him away from the ring. Blade simply rolled up a distracted Wilde for an upset win.

– Dakota Kai defeated Yulisa Leon (with Valentina Feroz) in the next match. Kai recovered from a neckbreaker and a big fall-away slam to connect with the Scorpion Kick, out of nowhere to get the pin to win.

– In a backstage segment, Cora Jade wanted to team up with Raquel Gonzalez for the 2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic set to begin in February. Raquel said that she’s not interested in the offer and simply walked away.

– WALTER defeated Roderick Strong (with Malcolm Bivens of The Diamond Mine) in the main event of NXT 2.0. WALTER drove Strong into the turnbuckles and connected with the White Noise. He followed up with a powerbomb for a dominant win.

After the match, WALTER announced that his new name is Gunther. WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium joined their leader in the ring to deliver a beatdown on Strong.

This led The Creed Brothers to make the save as the six superstars continued to brawl to send the show off the air.