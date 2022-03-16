WWE NXT 2.0 results, recap and highlights: March 15, 2022

In the main event, the NXT Title was on the line with Dolph Ziggler going up against LA Knight. More title matches were announced for the next NXT Specials, Stand & Deliver.

Also, one of the ladder match participants for NXT North American Ladder Match was determined during the show that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Check out the recap and results from the March 15 episode of WWE NXT 2.0:

– The Miz hosted a Miz TV segment to kick things off with the new NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler promised to be a fighting champion when LA Knight came out and wanted to be his first challenger for the championship. The Miz then announced Knight vs. Ziggler in the main event of the show.

– Cora Jade informed in a backstage segment that her tag team partner Raquel Gonzalez will be out of action for 4-6 weeks after Toxic Attraction’s attack on her, a couple of weeks ago. She also pointed out how the Toxic Attraction will have hell to pay for their actions.

– Santos Escobar (with Elektra Lopez, Raul Mendoza, and Joaquin Wilde) defeated Cameron Grimes to qualify for the NXT North American Title Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver.

With NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes and Trick Williams sitting at ringside Escobar hit the Phantom Driver on Grimes to win the match and make way to the title match.

What a match!@EscobarWWE is headed to NXT #StandAndDeliver to battle for the NXT North American Title! pic.twitter.com/IHgywlk6Z3 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 16, 2022

– A-Kid defeated Kushida (Ikemen Jiro) in his NXT debut match. Kushida nailed a punt kick on Kid and focuses his arm and elbow. Kid chopped him onto the chest and then hit a big moonsault into a DDT from the top rope for the pin to win.

– Dominik and Rey Mysterio were on NXT as they confronted Legado Del Fantasma in a backstage segment. It appeared that Dominik would face one of them, later in the night.

– Tiffany Stratton defeated Sarray in the next match. Before the match, Tiffany attacked Sarray during her entrance. Tiffany hit a twisting Vader Bomb from the second rope for the pin to win this short matchup.

– Tommaso Ciampa cut a promo saying that he’s been in NXT for the last 7 years and now he wanted the perfect way to have a Fairytale Ending on NXT.

Tony D’Angelo came out and urged Ciampa to be his opponent at NXT Stand & Deliver. Ciampa accepted the match after which Tony low-blowed him to end the segment.

– Indi Hartwell defeated Persia Pirotta in a friendly contest. Duke Hudson came out distracting Indi. But then Indi’s on-screen husband Persia also came out to distract Persian.

This led Indi to pin Persia with a roll-up. After the match, Indi-Dexter and Persia-Hudson decided to make out by laying inside the ring amid loud boos from the fans. This was apparently a Kiss-Off contest between the two couples.

– Dominik Mysterio (with Rey Mysterio) defeated Raul Mendoza (with Santos Escobar, Elektra Lopez, and Joaquin Wilde) in a singles contest. Escobar tried to distract Dominik but received a right hand from Rey for a big pop.

Dominik took control in the ring and hit a 619 on Mendoza. Dominik went to the top, paid tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero by hitting the big Frogsplash on Mendoza for the pin to win.

– Cora jade managed to escape with The Toxic Attraction’s championships belts but she was eventually attacked by them.

Mandy Rose spray-painted Cora and said she’s not on her level and never will be. Mandy Rose vs. Cora Jade was then announced for the NXT Women’s Title at Stand & Deliver.

– Imperium (c) (Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner) vs. MSK (Wes Lee and Nash Carter) vs. Creed Brothers in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match for the NXT Tag Team Championships, was announced for Stand & Deliver after the teams had a verbal confrontation.

– Dolph Ziggler (c) (with Robert Roode) defeated LA Knight to retain the NXT Championship in the main event match of NXT. After Roode’s interferences, Ziggler wanted to capitalize with a superkick but missed.

Knight went for his BFT finisher but Ziggler dodged the move to come back with the Superkick for the pin to win.

After the match, Bron Breakker confronted Ziggler. After taking Roode out of the ring, Bron challenged Ziggler to a match for the NXT Title at Stand & Deliver.

Ziggler accepted to make the match, official. The champion and the challenger shared a staredown to send the show off-air.