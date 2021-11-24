WWE NXT 2.0 results, recap and highlights: November 23, 2021

The lineups for Men and Women’s Division WarGames matches were clarified on the night that had a title match in the main event segment.

Also, NXT and NXT Women’s Champions were in action in non-title encounters on the show that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Check out the recap and results from the November 23 episode of WWE NXT 2.0:

– NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa defeated Grayson Waller in the opening contest of the night by hitting the Fairy Tale Ending finisher.

– Cameron Grimes came out with trimmed hair and reminded how Duke Hudson cut his hair, last week. Grimes then proposed a “Hair vs. Hair” Match at WWE NXT War Games. Duke accepted the challenge by appearing on the big screen and cutting a promo of his own.

– Indi Hartwell appeared in a backstage segment to inform that her husband Dexter Lumis has a fractured hand and he would be out of action for about a month.

– Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter defeated Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta in a tag team match. Indi was focused on beating up Kayden and she didn’t realize that Kacy made the tag. Kacy and Kayden hit a big double-team move on Indi to get the pin to win.

– Santos Escobar (with Legado del Fantasma’s Elektra Lopez, Joaquin Wilde, and Raul Mendoza) defeated Malik Blade in a short match by delivering his Phantom Driver finisher.

– Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner vs. Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza, was announced after the match with the stipulation that the winners will face Imperium - Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner for the NXT Tag Team Championship at NXT WarGames.

– Cora Jade defeated NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose in a non-title match after Kay Lee Ray caused a distraction. KLR appeared at ringside with a baseball bat and tossed that to the referee as Jade rolled up Rose from behind for the pin to win.

– WWE NXT Women’s War Games Match is set and the lineup will be Toxic Attraction’s Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, Jacey Jayne, and Dakota Kai vs. Io Shirai, Raquel Gonzalez, Cora Jade, and Kay Lee Ray.

– Joe Gacy wanted a shot against Roderick Strong’s NXT Cruiserweight Championship. Strong accepted the challenge and instructed Malcolm Bivens to make it happen. Bivens confirmed that the match contract will be signed, sealed, and delivered for NXT 2.0 WarGames.

– Ivy Nile (with Malcolm Bivens, The Creed Brothers, Hachiman, and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong) defeated Yulisa Leon in a short matchup via a stiff modified Dragon Sleeper submission move.

– Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defeated Grizzled Young Veterans - James Drake and Zack Gibson in a tag team match. Briggs hit a big backbreaker to Drake and tagged in Jensen to follow up with the double Team Hi-Lo finisher on Drake for the pin to win.

– Kay Lee Ray will take on Dakota Kai in a War Games Advantage Ladder Match, next week.

– Carmelo Hayes (c) defeated Johnny Gargano and Pete Dunne in a Triple Threat Match to retain the NXT North American Championship. Dunne hit the Bitter End on Gargano and went for the pin-fall attempt when Tony D’Angelo pulled him out of the ring. Carmelo took advantage and leaped off the top ropes with a flying leg-drop for the victory.

After the match, the NXT locker room emptied at ringside a massive brawl broke out all around the ring. Bron Breakker yelled out “WarGames” as the wrestlers continued fighting.

The lineup for Men’s WarGames match was indicated to be Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne and LA Knight vs. Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo and Grayson Waller as the show went off the air.