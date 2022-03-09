WWE NXT 2.0 Roadblock results, recap and highlights: March 8, 2022

Plus, two Women’s Dusty Classic semi-finale to set up the finale matchup alongside the NXT Tag Team Championships match were also on the show that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Check out the recap and results from the March 8 episode of WWE NXT 2.0:

– Dakota Kai and Wendy Choo defeated Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade to advance to the Finals of the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.

Gonzalez was dealing with a hurt knee (via a mid-match attack by The Toxic Attraction members) and she missed a Chingona Bomb attempt on Kai. Choo hit a moonsault on Gonzalez as Kai followed up with a double stomp for the pin to win.

– The camera cut to the parking lot where The Creed Brothers were shown, down via an attack in the Parking Lot.

– Fallon Henley defeated Tiffany Stratton after Sarray caused a distraction. Stratton planted her opponent with a big Samoan Drop when Sarray came out from under the ring. Henley took advantage and ran through Stratton with a sliding knee for the pin to win.

– Lash Legend held the Lashing Out segment with Nikkita Lyons. Lash accused Lyons of going through implants, but Lyons claimed that she’s a natural beauty.

– Carmelo Hayes was announced to defend the NXT North American Championship against 4 opponents (names yet to be announced) in a Ladder Match at NXT Stand & Deliver.

– Grayson Waller defeated LA Knight in a Last Man Standing Match with some help from his bodyguard Sanga. Knight was in control of the match when Waller hit him with a foreign object, which Sanga had in his pockets. Waller then hit Knight with an elbow drop to put Knight through the table to secure the referee’s ten counts.

– Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray defeated Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter to advance to the Finals of the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.

Shirai sent Carter into the steel ring steps as KLR superkick-ed Catanzaro. KLR hit the KLR Bomb to Catanzaro, making way for Shirai to go to the top and hit her signature moonsault for the pin to win.

– Romantic angle between Persia Pirotta and Duke Hudson continued as the two found kissing in a backstage segment.

– Imperium (c) (Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner) vs. MSK (Wes Lee and Nash Carter) for the NXT Tag Team Championships ended in a DQ via interference by The Creed Brothers.

Aichner caught Lee, mid-air for a big backbreaker when The Creed Brothers rushed the ring and attacked both the teams to cause the disqualification.

– A-Kid from NXT UK was shown for his arrival on NXT 2.0.

– Dolph Ziggler (with Robert Roode) defeated Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker (c) in a Triple Threat Match to win the NXT Championship.

Roode interfered in the match when Ciampa charged for the running knee to Bron by pulling Bron out of the way, to the floor.

Ziggler took advantage of Bron’s absence by hitting a superkick on Ciampa for the pin to win. Ziggler and Roode continued celebrating at the entranceway as a disappointed Bron looked on to end the show.