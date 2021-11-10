WWE NXT 2.0 WarGames 2021 announced; Big matches set

A few weeks ago, it was reported that the first NXT 2.0 special event was planned for December 5. It was also indicated that the “TakeOver” name won’t be used, anymore as a part of the NXT 2.0 revamp and that’s seemingly the case.

The announcement on WarGames did not have “TakeOver” as WWE indirectly confirmed that they’ve has dropped that term due to the 2.0 revamps for the NXT brand. As of now, there’s no word on the matches of this year’s WarGames but updates are likely to be out in due course.

The inaugural NXT TakeOver: WarGames event was held in 2017. The first two PPVs hosted WarGames matches, only for the men’s division, but after that, they had conducted two such matches inside the unforgiving double-cage structure, per event, one for the men’s division and one for the women’s division.

A poker showdown has been announced for next week’s NXT 2.0 episode. After winning big in Duke Hudson’s Poker Room last week, Cameron Grimes defeated Ru Feng on this week’s show.

Duke then confronted Grimes after the match and admitted that Grimes outsmarted him. Then he challenged Grimes to meet him in the ring for a poker contest which was accepted, right away.

A match between Tony D'Angelo and Dexter Lumis was also announced. Afterward, Tony approached Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta backstage and proceeded to hand them a dead fish so that it could be handed over to Dexter. He then told Indi that, soon, she'll be back on the market (indicating that Dexter and Indi’s wedding won’t last long).

The November 16 episode of NXT 2.0 will also have a huge tag team contest on the card where Jacket Time – Kushida and Ikemon Jiro will team with Odyssey Jones to face Diamond Mine’s NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong, Julius Creed, and Brutus Creed.

The Creed Brothers defeated Ikemen Jiro and Kushida, this week but then Jones attacked Roderick Strong after the bell. With Jiro and Kushida backing Jones up, the three babyfaces sent Diamond Mine for a retreat and as a result of this happening, this six-man Tag Team Match has been booked.