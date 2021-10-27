English
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2021: Three major titles changed hands

By
Toxic Attraction holds all the golds after Halloween Havoc (image courtesy Twitter)
Toxic Attraction holds all the golds after Halloween Havoc (image courtesy Twitter)

Bengaluru, October 27: The old-school gimmicked NXT Halloween Havoc 2021 had overall five championship matches on the card out of which three of them changed hands. The special edition of NXT opened with a title change itself as Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne defeated Io Shirai & Zoey Stark and Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta to win the NXT women's tag team titles.

It was the first “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” match of the night with the stipulation being Scareway to Hell Ladder Match (chosen by Shirai and Stark, last week). The finish witnessed Dolin retrieving the belts by knocking down Indi from a ladder to become the new champions alongside Jayne.

This is the first title reign for Toxic Attraction while Shirai and Stark won the titles back at the NXT Great American Bash on July 6, defeating The Way - Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae in a Street Fight. Shirai and Stark were champions for the past 111 days despite their differences.



Mandy Rose has become the new WWE NXT Women’s Champion at Halloween Havoc 2021. Last night’s NXT special witnessed special saw Rose defeating Raquel Gonzalez to win the gold.

This was the second “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” bout of the show as the wheel landed on Chucky’s Choice after Gonzalez spun it. A horror icon appeared on the big screen and it picked a Trick or Street Fight as the match stipulation.

Raquel was close to putting away Rose after sending her through a table but a mystery woman in all black appeared at ringside and hit Gonzalez in the back with a shovel. Rose took advantage and pinned Gonzalez to claim the first title win of her WWE career. The mystery woman was then revealed to be Dakota Kai, Raquel’s former tag team partner.



As noted, this is the first title reign for Rose while Gonzalez won the title back at WWE NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver Night 1 on April 7, by defeating the former one-half of NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, Io Shirai to hold the belt for 201 days.

Also, the Toxic Attraction faction now has all the NXT women’s division championships since Dolin and Jayne captured the Women’s Tag Titles, earlier the night.



In another title change of the night, Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner have become the new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions. At NXT Halloween Havoc 2021, MSK’s Wes Lee and Nash Carter were defeated by the UK natives to drop their belts after a 201-day reign.

This was the third and final “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” bout of the evening, and an NXT Fan of the Night was chosen to spin the wheel. The stipulation was thus revealed to be a Jack O’Lantern Lumberjack Match. Imperium delivered an Imperium Bomb on Lee for the pinfall win.



This is the second title reign for Imperium while MSK began their first reign back at NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver Night 1 on April 7 by defeating Legado del Fantasma and The Grizzled Young Veterans to win the vacant straps.
Story first published: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 11:15 [IST]
