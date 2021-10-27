WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2021: Three major titles changed hands

lekhaka-Arindam pal

Bengaluru, October 27: The old-school gimmicked NXT Halloween Havoc 2021 had overall five championship matches on the card out of which three of them changed hands. The special edition of NXT opened with a title change itself as Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne defeated Io Shirai & Zoey Stark and Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta to win the NXT women's tag team titles.



It was the first “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” match of the night with the stipulation being Scareway to Hell Ladder Match (chosen by Shirai and Stark, last week). The finish witnessed Dolin retrieving the belts by knocking down Indi from a ladder to become the new champions alongside Jayne.



This is the first title reign for Toxic Attraction while Shirai and Stark won the titles back at the NXT Great American Bash on July 6, defeating The Way - Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae in a Street Fight. Shirai and Stark were champions for the past 111 days despite their differences.





Mandy Rose has become the new WWE NXT Women’s Champion at Halloween Havoc 2021. Last night’s NXT special witnessed special saw Rose defeating Raquel Gonzalez to win the gold.

This was the second “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” bout of the show as the wheel landed on Chucky’s Choice after Gonzalez spun it. A horror icon appeared on the big screen and it picked a Trick or Street Fight as the match stipulation.