WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2022: Multiple Championship matches confirmed

The main event of NXT New Year’s Evil 2022 will witness Tommaso Ciampa defending the NXT World Title against Bron Breakker. The two featured in a verbal war in the opener of last night to set up the title match.

Breakker vs. Ciampa II will be a rematch from WWE NXT Halloween Havoc main event back on October 26. Ciampa pinned Breakker to retain in that match, which was Breakker’s first big match since debuting. But then Breakker pinned Ciampa to win the WarGames match, last month.

A Triple Threat for WWE NXT Women’s Title is set for the NXT New Year’s Evil special. The NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose will defend her title against Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez in that Triple Threat during the first NXT show of 2022.

Last night, Gonzalez defeated Dakota Kai in a Street Fight to culminate in the highly personal rivalry. She then called out Rose, demanding a title match while Jade interrupted as she wanted to get her hands on Rose and the title, first.

Rose then appeared on the big screen, live from a swimming pool somewhere, and stated that she’s in a giving mood for the season and hence she will give both Jade and Gonzalez a title shot at New Year’s Evil in a Triple Threat.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin then attacked Jade and Gonzalez from behind which apparently was a setup by Rose.

Rose won the NXT Women’s Title from Gonzalez back at NXT Halloween Havoc in late October via interference from Dakota Kai. Gonzalez never received her rematch for the title while Jade pinned Rose in a non-title bout ahead of WarGames to get into the title picture.

A Title vs. Title Unification Match was also announced for the WWE NXT New Year’s Evil episode where NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong will collide with NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes. It will be a Winner Takes All bout.

Malcolm Bivens of The Diamond Mine issued the challenge during last night’s NXT 2.0 show, which was later accepted by Hayes. It’s expected that the upcoming match will mark the end of the NXT Cruiserweight Title. A contract signing for Strong vs. Hayes, moderated by Wade Barrett has also been announced for next week.

WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2022 episode airs, live on January 4 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The current card for the upcoming night, stands as follows:

NXT Title Match: Bron Breakker vs. Tommaso Ciampa (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title: Cora Jade vs. Raquel Gonzalez vs. Mandy Rose (c)

Title vs. Title Unification Match: NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong vs. NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes