WWE NXT recap, results and highlights: June 08, 2021

The current challenger for NXT Women’s Title was set for action against Dakota Kai, while musician Poppy was in attendance along with a huge return on the show that took place at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.



Check out the recap, and results from the June 8 episode of NXT:



– Oney Lorcan defeated Austin Theory in the opening contest of NXT. Johnny Gargano was present at ringside rooting for Theory but he was attacked by Pete Dunne as the two got into a brawl.



Lorcan Theory on the apron and sends him face-first into the ring post. Lorcan took advantage of this and dropped Theory on his head in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.





Get breaking news alerts. Allow Notifications

– Santos Escobar cut a heel promo on WWE NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed for taking him out, last week. Reed came out and showed the footage of him attacking Santos, repeatedly. NXT Tag Team Champions MSK - Wes Lee and Nash Carter came out and joined Reed.An irate Santos then issued a challenge for a 6-Man Tag Team Match with the NXT North American Title and NXT Tag Team Titles on the line. Reed and MSK quickly accepted Legado Del Fantasma leader's challenge as the match was made official for NXT TakeOver: In Your House.– Isaiah “Swerve” Scott defeated Killian Dain in a singles contest. Ashante “Thee” Adonis and Top Dolla AJ Francis attacked Drake Maverick at ringside to provide a distraction to Dain which allowed Scott to hit a big running kick to his opponent to get the pinfall win.– Xia Li attacked Mercedes Martinez before the latter's scheduled match against Camron Clay. Mercedes squashed her opponent, anyway with a big boot followed by her Air Raid Crash finisher.– Poppy released her new album in a backstage segment of WWE NXT with Triple H and the general manager William Regal. Dexter Lumis approached and gave Poppy a drawing he made for her. Poppy gave him a hug and at this moment, Indi Hartwell entered the scene. She was hurt seeing Lumis in that position as she ran away crying.– Ted DiBiase announced that Cameron Grimes vs. LA Knight at NXT TakeOver: In Your House will now be a Ladder Match for the Million Dollar Championship (the beautiful title belonging to DiBiase was reintroduced on WWE TV as it was displayed on a podium).– Grizzled Young Veterans - Zack Gibson and James Drake defeated August Grey and Ikemen Jiro in a tag team match. The Vets nailed the Ticket to Mayhem finisher to get the win. Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher appeared after the match as they wanted a match. Grizzled Young Veterans proposed a Tornado Tag Team Match which was announced for next week.– NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Kyle O’Reilly got involved in a backstage brawl as the officials had to interfere to separate them.– Candice LeRae called out Poppy for hijacking her interview last week and stealing her tag partner Indi Hartwell's man, earlier on the show. Poppy came out and she brought Io Shirai with her.The former NXT Women’s Champion hit a 619 on Candice before drop-kicking her out of the ring. Shirai and Poppy celebrated amid huge cheers from the audience.– Ember Moon defeated Dakota Kai via DQ. The disqualification occurred as Ember readied for an Eclipse off the top rope but NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez delivered a big boot on her. Raquel and Ember then fought against each other. Moon countered a one-armed Chokeslam from Raquel and connected with an Eclipse to stand tall.– Karrion Kross, Kyle O’Reilly, Pete Dunne, and Johnny Gargano featured in the final segment of the show and started a brawl, providing a preview for the scheduled TakeOver: In Your House match. Kross was the one to stand tall after taking out Kyle with a forearm in the back.Suddenly, Adam Cole came out of nowhere and hit Kross with a pair of Superkicks before connecting with The Last Shot. Cole posed in the middle of the ring with the NXT Championship to end the show.