WWE NXT results, recap and highlights: January 17, 2023

Also on the show, former NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes continued his rivalry with Apollo Crews in another tag team match. Plus, former NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate made his return to Wednesday nights.

Check out the recap and results from the January 17 episode of WWE NXT that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

- Apollo Crews and Axiom defeated Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams in the opening tag team match of NXT. Axiom took out Trick with the Golden Ration finisher, outside the ring.

Back in the ring, Hayes kicked out of a standing 450-splash and went for his legdrop move off the ropes but Crews countered and rolled him up to secure the pin-fall win.

- Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin of Toxic Attraction bragged about their NXT Women's Title Match opportunity in a promo session that was interrupted by Lyra Valkyria. Dolin and Jayne eventually attacked Lyra but Roxanne Perez made the save.

- Sol Ruca defeated Alba Fyre with Isla Dawn again interfering in the latter's match. Ruca took advantage of the distraction and hit Alba with the Sol-Snatcher finisher for the pin to win.

- Grayson Waller had a sitdown with Vic Joseph where he promised to win the WWE NXT Championship at NXT Vengeance Day.

The champion Bron Breakker later addressed those comments and he seemed happy that a Steel Cage Match stipulation was added to the match as Waller will have nowhere to run from the ring.

- Gallus (Wolfgang and Mark Coffey) defeated Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen (with Fallon Henley) in a tag team match. Jensen got injured in the finishing sequence while performing a move.

Kiana James came out to check on Jense and Henley was seemingly not happy with it. Coffey and Mark took advantage of the numbers' game and hit their finisher on Briggs for the pin to win.

- Thea Hail (with Andre Chase and Duke Hudson) defeated Valentina Feroz in a short match by using her Sports Machine finisher.

Elektra Lopez walked at ringside, midway through the match, and handed a pair of brass knuckles which Feroz denied using. Hail came from behind and delivered the Sports Machine on Feroz for the pin to win.

- WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, The New Day - Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston, Pretty Deadly - Kit Wilson & Elton Prince and Gallus - Wolfgang, & Mark Coffey fought each other in an in-ring segment. After Pretty Deadly was taken out, the WWE Officials came out to stop them.

- Tyler Bate picked up a win in his return on NXT by defeating Javier Bernal with his Tyler Driver maneuver.

- In the main event, WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyria defeated Toxic Attraction (Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin) in a non-title tag team match.

Cora Jade tried to distract Perez in the ring but Lyra took care of her as they brawled into the backstage area. The distraction forced Jayne to accidentally hit Dolin with a kick.

This allowed Perez to take out Jayne with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. She then quickly connected with the Pop Rox finisher for the pin to win. Perez posed with her title on the ramp as NXT faded to black.